Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseIn recent years, the concept of the multiverse has become one of the hottest plot devices in cinema, but is probably most well-known for its portrayal in Marvel movies and shows. An infinite web of universes composed of different variations of our favorite characters, the multiverse continually brings up more questions than answers. Why do some variants look the same in every universe? Why do animated characters glitch when they’re in the wrong universe, while live-action characters don’t? How are timelines different from universes? Is your brain melting yet?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the multiverse was cracked open like never before, when Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is introduced to the Spider Society, a rag-tag group of every Spider-Person imaginable. The movie combines animated and live-action characters and further confirms that Miles’ cinematic universe exists in tandem with the MCU, something that was hinted at in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While Across the Spider-Verse is an incredible feat in both animation and storytelling, we also have to admit that through its exploration of the multiverse, it only made the concept more convoluted by again introducing new rules that go against what we already know.

The Multiverse Was Introduced in ‘Doctor Strange’

The concept of the multiverse was first explored in the MCU in 2016’s Doctor Strange when the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) pulls Strange's Stephen (Benedict Cumberbatch) through a series of universes in order to show him the breadth of her abilities. It is mostly ignored in the MCU for the next few films until 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, when the Avengers team up to perform the Time Heist and bring back everyone lost in the Blip. In Endgame, we were introduced to the idea of timelines, wherein changing important events can cause a timeline to branch off into different and strange realities.

In between Doctor Strange and Endgame, however, we were blessed in 2018 with Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was the film debut of Miles Morales, who takes on the role of Spider-Man after the death of his universe’s Peter Parker. In this movie, King Pin (Liev Schreiber) is responsible for opening up the multiverse when, after the death of his wife and son, he facilitates the creation of a Super-Collider capable of summoning beings from other dimensions in the hopes of bringing back a version of his family. The Super-Collider ends up pulling in Spider-People from different universes, including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), who help Miles on his quest to shut down the collider to avoid breaking the multiverse.

Spider-Man: ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Set Some New Multiverse Rules

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse established some rules of multiverse travel that we’d not yet been introduced to. The biggest thing is probably that when somebody is in the wrong dimension, their bodies will glitch. The glitches are basically painful, debilitating attacks caused by cellular decay, which will eventually destroy them if they remain in the wrong universe for too long. This movie also establishes that while different people become Spider-Man in different universes, every universe seems to have its own version of a Spider-Person. At the end of the movie, the Spider-People are returned to their rightful homes, and Miles is left as the lone Spider-Man in his universe.

'Loki' Changed the Multiverse Game

After Into the Spider-Verse’s release, the MCU revisited the multiverse in the 2021 series Loki. Loki delves into the concept of timelines and centers on a version of Loki that evades arrest in The Avengers. This escaped Loki threatens to create a new branch of reality and is thus pruned by the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and brought back to their headquarters. The TVA, similar to the Quantum Realm, exists in a place beyond space and time, so there aren’t a bunch of different TVAs in different universes.

We meet different variants of Loki, including a woman named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who is killing TVA agents in an attempt to free universes from the Sacred Timeline. We eventually learn that the TVA was created by He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) who created the TVA in order to preserve the Sacred Timeline and avoid another multiversal war. Sylvie, against Loki’s pleadings, kills He Who Remains, breaking open the multiverse.

Later that summer, the animated series Marvel's What If…? gave us more insight into the multiverse, showing how all the universes exist under the eyes of the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who observes everything but cannot intervene. We're shown many universes, including one where the Avengers fight zombies, one where Ultron was never defeated, and one that Dr. Strange destroys because he messes with time on a fruitless quest to prevent Christine's death (Rachel McAdams). This series not only showed the mind-blowing, terrifying expanse of the multiverse but also proved that the Avengers as we know them exist in many different universes, including animated ones.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Connected Sony's Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes possibly the greatest and most ambitious crossover event of all time when characters from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe were pulled into the MCU after a magic spell gone wrong. When Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) identity is revealed to the world, he goes to Dr. Strange in the hopes that he can turn back time and prevent it. As Strange no longer has the Time Stone, he instead attempts to use a spell that won’t turn back time, but rather make the world forget that Peter is Spider-Man. After Peter accidentally meddles with the spell while Strange is casting it, villains from other universes who know of Spider-Man's secret identity are pulled into “our” universe (which we have come to learn is Earth-616). Strange’s spell malfunctioning is allegedly caused by Sylvie killing He Who Remains in Loki, as his death meant that the multiverse was no longer contained.

No Way Home yet again changed what we know about the multiverse. First and foremost, some of the villains pulled into Earth-616 were already dead. Doctor Octavius (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Electro (Jamie Foxx) all died in their respective Spider-Man movies, but now apparently being pulled into another universe means you can be resurrected. It’s not even as though these versions were just brought in from universes where the characters hadn’t died, as none of the men have any memories after their deaths, and none of them have aged, while their respective Peters have.

Peter 2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield) are also brought into this universe, but both obviously look different from Tom Holland, while in the Spider-Verse movies, Peter Parker looks pretty much identical in every universe. Maguire and Garfield’s Peters also confirm that the Avengers don’t exist in their universes. Furthermore, none of these characters glitch and don’t seem to be affected by being in the wrong universe. Electro even says he feels more powerful in this universe, and it’s never explained why. While the fabric of the multiverse may be falling apart by the end of the movie, the people themselves aren’t. We have no idea what happened after these villains were sent back home, but based on everything we know, it can’t be good, and could more than likely lead to an incursion.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Introduced Chaos

What is an incursion, you might ask? Look no further than 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the multiverse makes less sense than ever. In this movie, we meet America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who can portal between universes and is the only version of herself to exist. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) finds out about this and is determined to steal America’s powers in order to travel to a universe where she’s reunited with her sons. Wanda uses the Darkhold to dreamwalk, which means she can possess other versions of herself like a creepy, multiverse marionette. Wanda looks the same in every universe, as apparently does Dr. Strange. We also learn about incursions, which happen when somebody meddles too much with another universe and causes one or both universes to be destroyed, like what happened to Strange in that episode of What If…?. Speaking of What If…?, Multiverse of Madness also introduced us to the Illuminati which included Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), further confirming What If…? as part of the MCU canon.

‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Makes Its Own Multiverse Rules

Finally, we have arrived at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which once again, changes our understanding of the multiverse (Spider-Verse? Who knows anymore). The most significant thing we learn is that every Spider-Person’s story follows a series of canon events. This means that there are certain things that happen in every universe that affect the trajectory of a Spider-Person’s journey, and two that are focused on are the death of a loved one (Uncle Ben, Uncle Aaron, Aunt May, etc.) and the death of a police captain whom the Spider-Person cannot save. In a mind-melting scene, Spider-Man Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) shows Miles clips from other universes, including scenes from Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man where these canon events happen. This leads Miles to realize that his father (Brian Tyree Henry) is going to die as he’s just been promoted to police captain.

This idea of canon events is super interesting as it creates some sort of order and means the multiverse isn’t totally random, and it also creates an impossible moral dilemma for Miles that makes for a very complicated ending to Across the Spider-Verse. However, it also makes the multiverse more confusing because these canon events don’t seem to exist in every universe. For example, we never saw Tobey’s Spider-Man lose a police captain. We also never saw this happen to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and while it could definitely still happen in future movies, the fact that currently nobody even knows Peter exists seems like something the Spider Society would consider an anomaly. Across the Spider-Verse also confirms that while Peter Parker may not always be Spider-Man, there seems to be a Spider-Person in every universe, except for the one where the spider was brought to Miles’ dimension instead and created a surplus Spider-Man.

The Multiverse’s Lack of Rules Makes for Confusion and Few Stakes

In No Way Home, Dr. Strange says that “the multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little,” and that pretty much sums it up. The multiverse has become Marvel’s Wild West, where anything goes and there are no rules. While Marvel’s projects about the multiverse might be the most exciting and mind-blowing they’ve ever made, they’ve also created storylines in which there are no real stakes, because there are infinite possibilities and timelines. Loki dies a tragic death? That’s okay, we can pull one in from another timeline and use him for a series! You like Spider-Man? Great, have five Spider-People in one movie. Hell, have 250 Spider-People! While incursions are framed as a huge threat to the fabric of reality, Marvel continually bends the rules and messes with universes in order to serve the plot, so it’s hard to take the danger seriously.

At the same time, however, we don’t know what Kevin Feige and his hoard of genius Marvel minions have in store for us in the coming years. In the upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars we could be given all the answers we’re looking for, so while we may not know everything about the multiverse yet, it might be best to accept the madness, put on our 3D glasses, and enjoy the ride.

