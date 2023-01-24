Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the most anticipated animated feature coming out this year. The movie hopes to top the legacy of its Oscar-winning predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and by the looks of it, it just might. The upcoming feature sees a myriad of art and animation styles with several Spider-People and their dimensions. In a new clip posted by the movie’s official Twitter account Phil Lord and Christopher Miller gave fans a glimpse into Spider-Man India’s dimension, Mumbattan.

In the short clip, we get a good look at dhoti-clad Spider-Man India aka Pavitra Prabhakar while Miller tells, “He lives in a world we are calling Mumbattan, which is based on these 70s comic books in India.” By the sound of it the name sounds like a mix of Mumbai (the comic book character’s city) and Manhattan. Lord further explained, “The idea for this dimension is that it’s Manhattan but in reverse. So instead of it going up, it goes down.”

Given we have seen a lot of upside-down promotional material for the feature, Mumbattan sound like an important dimension. In the upcoming feature, we’ll see Miles trying to be a better Spider-Man while navigating young adulthood. As the trailers showcase, after meeting Gwen, Miles will be catapulted across the Multiverse and will encounter a team of Spider-People who are charged with protecting its very existence. Nonetheless, things go south when Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spider-People. The movie is going to be one emotional ride that packs in a lot of adventure for both Miles and his fans.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' Concept Art Shows Peter B. Parker's Journey to Fatherhood

The movie will bring back some familiar faces and introduce a plethora of new ones. Across the Spider-Verse's voice cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/Spot, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles’ mother Rio Morales, among many more.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, who will also serve as directors on the film's pre-announced sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Lord and Miller, who also co-wrote the feature is producing alongside Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing the animated film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2, while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. You can check out Lord and Miller’s comments below: