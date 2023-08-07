The Big Picture In the opening scene, Gwen Stacy feels alone after losing her version of Peter Parker and not being able to see Miles Morales because they live in different universes.

Miles Morales faces a new villain, The Spot, who has a personal vendetta against Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to digital on August 8.

To celebrate the digital release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the first ten minutes of this summer's blockbuster sequel online, via IGN. In the first ten minutes of its narrative, the movie updates audiences regarding what's been happening with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) since the events of the first installment took place. Band practice has been fun, but not being able to see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) after losing her own version of Peter Parker makes her feel incredibly alone. When someone takes on the identity of a superhero, sacrifices always have to be made.

Across the Spider-Verse continues Miles' journey about eighteen months after the spider that bit him changed the course of his life. As Brooklyn's own Spider-Man, Miles has been doing a pretty good job at keeping the city safe from petty thieves. But when The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) crawls into the picture, Miles will think twice before underestimating a potential threat. The new villain has a personal vendetta against him after Miles' attempt to save the city in Into the Spider-Verse caused him to lose everything. The fight is on between the villain who can travel across the multiverse and the kid who only wants to protect the people he loves.

In addition to The Spot wanting to destroy his family, Miles deals with a very powerful hero from the future who doesn't believe Miles should even have his powers. Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) comes from the year 2099, and he believes that every Spider person from any reality must go through specific tragedies in order to become the best hero they can be, and prevent the entire multiverse from collapsing on itself. Since Miles wasn't supposed to be bitten by the spider in the first place, O'Hara sees the protagonist of the story as an anomaly that must be eliminated before every known reality disappears.

The Future of the Spider-Verse

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

With the successful sequel arriving at a relevant cliffhanger right before the credits rolled, a third installment in the series was imminent. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially scheduled to be released less than a year after its predecessor. However, Sony has taken the film off the release schedule for the time being as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike for fair wages and better working conditions. A new premiere date hasn't been announced for the conclusion of Miles' journey, but Marvel fans have plenty to look forward to before that movie can swing toward the big screen.

The movie will be available for purchase and rent on VOD on August 8. You can check out the first ten minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below: