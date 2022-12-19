Sony is leaving no stone unturned in teasing fans about Miles Morales' new adventure in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With a slew of promotional material, the studio is making sure everyone is updated about the highly anticipated sequel to its Academy Award-winning feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, screenwriter-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller teased Miles’ way forward as well as gave us a new look at the character.

The new image comes from the movie’s antagonist The Spot’s (Jason Schwartzman) perspective as you can see the outline of his Dalmatian-like spotted costume. Seems like Miles (Shameik Moore) is facing him off in a grocery store, as a lot of stuff is spread on the floor, while Miles is looking at him while eating a bar of chocolate. True Spider-Man stuff! The image features classic dotted animation finished with a blurred effect. The image is just a peek into the six animation styles used in the upcoming feature.

The recently released trailer of the movie sees Miles’ mother pleading with him to take care of her ‘little boy’ no matter where he goes. Elaborating on our main Spider-Man’s dilemmam Miller explained, "As he's growing up, he's trying to figure out how he can go out and see the world and spread his wings and leave the nest." Adding, "But he also feels rooted to his home and his family. It's that push-pull of your life as a teenager, where you're like, How do I get to be my own person, but also not lose where I came from?" In the first teaser of the movie, we saw Spider-Gwen returning to Miles and asking him to go along on a new adventure. Seems like in this Multiversal rift, Miles’ family and his freedom both will be at stake.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

In a similar vein to its predecessor, Across the Spider-Verse will also feature a vast number of Spider-People. The studio previously gave us a glimpse of Mayday Parker, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man India, and Jessica Drew. Speaking of Issa Rae’s Drew, who is a motorcycle-riding, pregnant superhero, Lord revealed that a lot of work has gone into “making that character look great." Another iteration of web-slinger that we’re going to see is Oscar Issac's Spider-Man 2099. Miller teases, "He's not the villain of the movie, but he's sort of an antagonist to Miles because they both think that what they're doing is the right thing.

As for the main antagonist for the feature The Spot, the duo believes that his trippy powers make him "a perfect character for animation.” Lord explained, "I like the villains best when they reflect the journeys of the hero — sort of a dark mirror of the protagonist." Adding, "And I think Spot's no different. He wants to be seen as legitimate. He's a character that has a silly costume and is not always seen as the top tier of Spider-Man foes, but like all of us, he wants to be taken seriously."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2, 2023.