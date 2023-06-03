The new Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man AMC Popcorn buckets are now available! The theater company has released the exclusive popcorn containers and collectibles on their official website during the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's opening weekend.

Just a day after the official release of Across The Spider-Verse AMC Theatres have gifted fans the opportunity to snatch up some exclusive popcorn buckets in the shape of the heads of the two main Spider-People of the new animated film. Loads of merchandise have released alongside the highly anticipated superhero sequel.

The long-awaited sequel is finally here five years after the first Oscar-winning film Spider-Main: Into The Spider-Verse. The franchise follows a young Miles Morales as he meets hundreds of different Spider-People from alternative timelines while exploring the Spider-Verse. The film introduces more Spider-People than ever before as Miles has to face surprising threats from the unlikeliest of places. Still in its opening weekend, the animated action film is already expected to deliver an $80 million-plus domestic debut and marking the second-biggest preview ever for an animated film.

Where To Get The Collectibles

The Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen popcorn containers are available through the AMC Theatres online merchandise store. Fans can choose between (or both) the Gwen Stacy Spider-Woman container which holds 175oz of popcorn or the Miles Morales Spider-Man container which holds 120 oz of popcorn. The Spider-Gwen collectible features Gwen's classic white-hoodie to complete her unique style. Each container is $29.99 and are filled through the back of each Spider-Person's heads. AMC also has made available the limited edition six-piece FigPin Box Set which holds pins of six different Spider-People in action.

Across the Spider-Verse has received a wave of extremely positive reviews,with Collider's own Ross Bonaime saying, "[e]ach universe is captivating in its own way, and the way Across the Spider-Verse seamlessly intertwines all these inventive concepts together in a way that makes narrative sense is appallingly brilliant". The film has been described countless times as a breath of fresh air, not only in comparison to Spider-Man movies but overall superhero films. The film stands out for its distinct animation, taking inspiration from the classic comic book illustrations but when combined with the compelling storytelling it achieves something no other superhero film has quite done.

Check out the exclusive Collider interview with directors Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson and Joaquim Dos Santos who share details of the process of creating the film and some Easter Eggs.