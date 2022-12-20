Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to raise the stakes for Miles Morales in every way possible. After his maiden adventure, Gwen Stacy is returning to fetch Miles for another multiversal spin and fans aren’t complaining. The beauty of Sony’s animated movie lies in its myriad animation styles that accentuate every character. Producer-writer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller made sure to make the upcoming feature more distinct with every attention to detail.

A new poster revealed by Sony is a testament to the diverse animation and art styles Across the Spider-Verse features. The new poster features Miles upside down with claw marks shredding his suit while a plethora of Spider-People is surrounding him. Some notable web slingers in the image include Gwen, Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man India, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Cat, and many, many more. Interestingly, the synopsis of the movie reveals “Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero,” which means many of these Spider-People will act as Miles’ antagonists in the upcoming feature. Across the Spider-Verse is directed by the trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson from a screenplay by Lord, Miller, and David Callaham.

The movie will see Miles’ struggling through the perils of being a young adult. Lord and Miller revealed his conundrum in a recent interview, saying, “How do I get to be my own person, but also not lose where I came from?" The feature will not only pit Miles against other Spider-People but will also see him taking more responsibility as an adult and a superhero. Though fans should note that Across the Spider-Verse is the first in a two-part story, so it’ll set up the stage for the grander multiversal conflict. Miles’ story will be continued in the already planned sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The movie features Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles's mother, Rio Morales. Other cast members include Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Whigham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2, 2023while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. You can check out the new poster and synopsis below: