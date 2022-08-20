Sony’s catalog of Spider-Man characters is growing exponentially with Dakota Johnson led Madame Web and Aaron Taylor-Johnson led Kraven the Hunter set to release next year. But perhaps the most awaited feature from the studio is the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Recently, the movie’s producer Christopher Miller shared the first poster for the new feature on Twitter saying, “Here is a fun little poster made for the Across the Spider-Verse crew.”

The poster sees Miles Morales going up against Spider-Man 2099. The artistic style is very unusual just like the rest of the franchise and features a likeness to comic book aesthetics: on a yellow and orange backdrop Miles can be seen in his black and red suit and Spider-Man 2099 is seen donning a blue and red suit. The movie’s predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse was a visual delight with a feel of walking into the comic book panels and won the Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards — being the first non-Disney/Pixar film to win the award since 2011 Rango. Across the Spider-verse seems to be walking in its footsteps.

The movie is the second in the franchise and part one of a two-parter story with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse expected in 2024. Across the Spider-verse follows Miles (Shameik Moore) after the events of the first movie and will see him re-teaming with Spider Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a group of new Spider-people going up against Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Issac). While the previous movie introduced very niche characters to the big screen like Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) the characters for the new ones are kept tightly under wraps though Jake Johnson will be making a return as hilarious Peter B Parker.

Image via Sony

A previously revealed trailer gave us a glimpse of the colorful multiverse in store and did reveal that Spider-Man 2099 aka Miguel O'Hara will be integral to the sequel’s plot. Each dimension depicted a new animation style while Miller later confirmed that the story will take place across six universes and features about 240 unique minor and major characters, however, per the producer “the story is personal and centers on Miles and his family, along with Gwen and a handful of others.”

The second part of this multiverse-centric trilogy is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. While the screenplay is by Miller, Phil Lord, and David Callaham.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-verse is set for a June 2, 2023, release. Meanwhile, check out the new poster and trailer below: