Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is highly anticipated by the fans. The feature will build upon the events of its Oscar-winning predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and promises to be an adventure-filled journey with Miles’ emotional arc at its core. The movie will introduce us to a slew of new Spider-People, along with featuring some familiar faces. In a new clip revealed by the movie’s official Twitter handle, creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller along with actor Hailee Steinfeld spoke about Spider-Gwen’s relationship with new entrant Jessica Drew.

The creators noted that while the first movie was about “anyone can wear the mask,” the upcoming feature will focus on “how to wear the mask.” It not only applies to Miles but also Gwen. Revealing the design for Jessica Drew, played by Issa Rae, Miller noted, “You may notice that she is pregnant, which is based on a run of the comics where she was pregnant during the Secret Wars.” Speaking about the interpersonal relationships of the characters, he further added, “What’s cool about Gwen is that she has a special relationship with Jess because she sees her as a potential mentor, someone who seems to have it all figured out, but learns ultimately, it’s hard.” Steinfeld who voices Gwen, adds, “She’s amazing in this film, from what I’ve seen, the little that I’ve seen… [it's] beyond.”

Across the Spider-Verse will serve as the first part of a two-part story. The movie will be followed by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the second that concludes Miles’ journey. Along with Drew, the feature has revealed some interesting characters so far, like Spider-Man India aka Pavitra Prabhakar, Mayday Parker, Peter B Parker and Mary Jane's daughter, and Daniel Kaluuya’s Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk. The movie boasts of a variety of art and animation styles and aims to top its predecessor.

Image via Sony

Along with Steinfeld, Rae and Kaluuya Across the Spider-verse's voice cast include Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as villain The Spot, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles's father Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles's mother Rio Morales. Recently, Nicolas Cage revealed that he won’t be returning as Spider-Man Noir, however, Japanese Spider-Man Takuya Yamashiro will make an appearance, alongside Spider-Man from the Spider-Man video game series.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, who will continue to serve as directors on the film's already-announced sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse. Lord, Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg return as producers with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing the animated film. Lord and Miller are also credited as writers of the film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2 while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. You can check out Lord and Miller’s comments below: