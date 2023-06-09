While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently killing it in theaters around the globe and has received almost flawless review scores, there was one common complaint that moviegoers seemed to agree with. That complaint would be audio related as a sound mixing issue on some prints of the film made it hard to hear Gwen Stacy's opening monologue. However, now it’s been learned that the audio issue has been fixed meaning all is right in the Spider-Verse once again.

This comes to us from Variety who have reported that Sony Pictures has sent out an updated version of the film to movie theaters. The issue was only affecting a small number of prints, but all prints for Spider-Verse have been updated. Better safe than sorry especially for a film like Spider-Verse where sound plays a big part in the film. This issue was noticed pretty early on in the sequel's opening week, and it even caught the attention of writer-producer Phil Lord who wrote on Twitter, “SpiderVerse friends! If you get to the theater early, and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack… tell them we said it was okay.”

Across the Spider-Verse Swings in Triumph

However, in the grand scheme of things, when moviegoers' biggest complaint about a comic book film is the audio mixing, you did a great job. Across the Spider-Verse was not only a breathtakingly gorgeous animated epic, it was an intimately somber tale about fighting the "mistakes" and labels that are forced onto you. This is a sequel that can be as simple as glowing up in a harsh reality or as complex as a narrative that deconstructs hate based fears and corruption in law enforcement. At the center of this was Miles and Gwen’s relationship which is one of the most touching and emotionally devastating story’s a comic book film has seen in a very long time. Spider-Verse deserves all the praise in the multiverse and the cliffhanger ending is one for the ages.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. After making $120 million in its debut it’s going to be very exciting to see how the film continues to perform in its second weekend. Especially with the fixed sound mixing and the Transformers franchise returning for their next cinematic installment. Until your next watch of Across the Spider-Verse, you can view Collider’s own interview with producers Chris Miller and Lord here, along with our interview with stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld down below.