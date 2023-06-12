It's safe to say that when most of us sat down for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we thought there was something wrong with the speakers in the theater. Particularly in the movie’s first scene when Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) is narrating and playing drums at the same time, her voice is barely discernible, and the issue persists throughout the movie at different times. Now, everyone knows that sound is an important character in any film. In Saving Private Ryan, a dull hum and persistent ringing can show a character numbed by trauma. In A Quiet Place, silence becomes a tool for survival so even the sound of a pin dropping invokes terror, and even in The Last of Us, the noise the clickers made might have been more frightening than the monsters themselves. So how, in an animated film like Across the Spider-Verse, with such insane attention to detail including thousands of Easter eggs, did they neglect one of the movie’s most integral elements?

First and foremost, nobody can deny that even despite some audio issues, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a phenomenal movie. The filmmakers crammed about as much humor, heart, and of course, Spider-People, as they could into the two-hour run time, and the whole thing is presented with some of the most mind-blowing animations we’ve ever seen. Making a movie means that you’re juggling a thousand moving parts at once, and most of us can only imagine how hard it would be to make sure that every part gets the attention that it needs.

However, especially in an animated movie, where every sound, like every image, has to be created from scratch, it seems like a huge oversight that the final cut made it to theaters and people are struggling to hear what the characters are saying. Across the Spider-Verse producer, Phil Lord, responded to the widespread audio complaints, saying that he is aware of the issues and that if theaters are playing the movie with the requested sound levels, everything should be fine. Lord even said that he made stickers to send to projectionists to help ensure that the movie would be played with the correct sound mix. According to Slash Film, however, Lord also admitted that the filmmakers did “favor music to get your heart racing,” so we can see how perhaps the movie’s audio balance was slightly neglected in order to showcase the killer soundtrack.

Another thing that Phil Lord said regarding Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s audio issues was that audience members, if they felt so inclined, could go to their screening early and talk to management to ensure that the theater volume is set at reference 7. I’m all for taking initiative, but one of the nice things about going to the movie theater is that we’re not in charge of playing the movie. We don’t have to adjust the lights, we don’t have to cue up our surround sound, and we don’t even have to make our own popcorn. Now the producer of the movie is telling us that if we want to hear what the characters are saying, we should hunt down a projectionist to ensure that they’re playing the movie the way that he suggests. Shouldn’t a film’s dialogue be louder than the music anyway, regardless of how loud the movie is being played?

The Audio Balance in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Creates an Issue for Accessibility

While most of us were able to get past the inconsistent audio balance by craning our necks and concentrating on the dialogue, that doesn’t mean that this issue would be so easily rectified for everyone. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has great representation of all kinds, including disability representation through a kick-ass member of the Spider Society who uses web-shooting crutches and a wheelchair as mobility aids. A little light digging tells us that this is “Sun-Spider” Charlotte Webber (voiced by Danielle Perez), a relatively new addition to Marvel Comics who has the connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. In 2021’s Hawkeye, we were also introduced to Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox), who is deaf and has a prosthetic leg and is also getting her own show titled Echo later this year. It’s becoming clear that Marvel is making strides in its disability representation (particularly for those who are hard of hearing), so it’s a bit wild that they didn’t think of how this audio issue could affect somebody who has trouble hearing, or even trouble seeing.

While the quiet dialogue would obviously be an issue for somebody who is hard of hearing (especially in a theater without subtitles), it could also be detrimental to an audience member who is visually impaired. As accessibility efforts continue to grow, many theaters have the option to watch a movie with audio descriptions, which describe the action that is happening on screen. At a growing number of theaters, a person who is visually impaired can request a headset and a transmitter box that will play a descriptive audio track as the movie plays. Herein lies the issue: imagine listening to descriptive audio layered over top of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s murky dialogue, and trying to understand both.

Many directors lobby for their movies to be seen in theaters “as they were intended to be seen,” and some movies now even start with a blurb from the cast or crew thanking the audience for supporting the cinemas. In a perfect world, every theater would be set to the perfect levels and have the highest caliber of audiovisual quality — as well as accessibility aids — but sometimes we want to save some money and watch a movie at the local $5 theater, and sometimes we just want to watch it at home. In a movie like Across the Spider-Verse, with such great representation of all kinds, it’s really unfortunate that they seemingly didn’t think of how the audio aspect, contingent on an auditorium having the perfect volume balance, could affect some people’s experiences.

Will This Be Resolved for ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’?

Were the creative forces behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse deliberately trying to make it hard for people to hear the dialogue in this movie? Of course not. Is the movie still a tremendous feat in animation? Absolutely. However, it’s important to think about making your movie enjoyable for anyone who might want to watch it, and we should be thinking of how to make things accessible beforehand, rather than having to back-pedal in order to accommodate later. All this being said, Across the Spider-Verse is still an incredible movie that was clearly made with a lot of care, so for now we can only make sure that the theater's audio balance is set to 7, surrender ourselves to the Spider-Verse, and anxiously await 2024’s much-anticipated (and hopefully much more audible) sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

