We are months away from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the anticipation for the feature is running high! The sequel to Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse looks really promising with a plethora of Spider-People, a promise of multiversal travel and all-over anticipation to see Miles’ story reaching new heights. There are various reasons that make the animated franchise so popular among fans, its enriched visuals, character designs, animation styles, and epic music are just to name a few. In a new clip revealed by the movie’s official Twitter account, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the writing and producing duo behind the feature, teased the sequel will have music from notable music artist Metro Boomin.

In the short clip, Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Gwen in the movie inquires the duo about the music of the sequel given Post Malone’s ‘Sunflower,’ from the original movie was such a hit among fans. “That’s a high bar to clear,” Lord agrees adding “so for this next movie we brought in some reinforcements.” Miller adds, “This time we are working with legendary Metro Boomin.” He added, “If anybody is going to be able to make something that feels like it’s Miles’ experience, that guy knows what he’s doing.”

Metro Boomin (real name Leland Tyler Wayne) is acclaimed for his dark production style and its influence on modern hip hop and trap. He gained mainstream success after producing the song "Tuesday" by iLoveMakonnen and Drake, which reached number 12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and went on to produce U.S. top-20 singles like "Jumpman" by Drake and Future, "Bad and Boujee" by Migos, "Congratulations" by Post Malone, "Tunnel Vision" by Kodak Black among many other hits. He's currently riding high on the success of his latest album ‘Heroes & Villains,’ which has been dubbed his best work by far by fans and critics alike. His music is sure to elevate Miles’ story and give fans a new number to groove to.

Who’s Behind Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse?

Along with Steinfeld as Gwen, Across the Spider-Verse's voice cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Jason Schwartzman as villain The Spot, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles's father Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles's mother Rio Morales. The feature is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, who will continue to serve as directors on the film's already-announced sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2 while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. You can check out Lord and Miller’s comments below: