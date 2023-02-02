The Spider-Verse continues to expand as a tweet from the official Sony Pictures Twitter account highlights a brand-new character for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Linking to the official sit-down from December with writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Gwen Stacy, the clip offers fans a deeper look at the character of Spider-Punk, one of many variants that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) will meet in the upcoming movie.

The character, whose real name is Hobie Brown, can be seen through concept art that depicts him in a traditional Spider-Man outfit, with an added punk rock aesthetic including a black leather jacket and a spiky mohawk across his mask. With a stylish costume, added with a guitar that the character wields, the artwork showcases the character's personality as he can be seen in various poses. With an eye-catching design, he could be one of many significant highlights in a film featuring countless variants of Spider-Man.

In addition to the sneak peek at the design of Spider-Punk, the filmmakers added that the character is set to be voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, who could cause a point of conflict between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. "He and Gwen are best buddies, and they have a rapport. They're both musicians, they're both like badass, and it makes Miles feel a little jealous that they've got this like bond going on between them, and he's a lot of fun character," Miller said about his role in the film.

The Next Trip to the Spider-Verse Is Coming This Summer

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the first installment of the franchise, debuted in theaters during the holiday season of 2018 and received critical acclaim, with many praising the film for its stylish animation and emotionally engaging characters. With an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature alongside a worldwide box office haul of $384.3 million, the inevitable announcement of a sequel only made sense.

Alongside the eventual release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this summer, a third film is also currently in production, which is slated to be released in theaters on March 29, 2024. The film, now titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will serve as a second part of a large overarching story established in Across the Spider-Verse. With so much in store for the growing Spider-Verse, fans have much to look forward to for the next two years.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to debut exclusively in theaters on June 2. Check out the inside look at the latest character in the growing universe below.