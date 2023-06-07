Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is back on the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and does a great job of reminding us that no, superheroes can't have it easy - especially if you're a Spider-person, except Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni). As always, our hero has to fight more than just the villains of the story and has to face the fact that, ultimately, to be a Spider-person one has to endure loss and suffering before. They've all been through it: Miles lost Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) and may lose his father Jeff (Brian Tyree Henry), Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) lost her best friend, Peter (Jake Johnson) famously loses his uncle Ben...

In fact, the basic premise of Spider-Man as a superhero is to do heroic things despite his context and condition. He's a teenager, so the whole superpower thing is a metaphor for the changes people go through while growing up, which is uncomfortable enough. But the pains of growing up are not just physical, as that's when we first experience things like heartbreak, loss, and struggle in general. Going a little further, most superheroes have their origin stories tied to something that made them suffer in the past, so is it mandatory for someone to go through hell and back to become a hero?

Do You Have To Lose It All To Save the World?

Image via Sony

It does seem like suffering is directly tied to the job at this point. Most heroes become who they are because they had to endure a lot in the past, and there are tons of examples beyond our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Batman, for example, lost his parents in a robbery, so he fights crime in Gotham City so no one has to go through the same thing. Superman lost his home world of Krypton, so he'll protect Earth, the only world he's got now.

But let's look beyond the actual tragedies and think about why that is. All those examples are of people who endured difficult times and grew past them, becoming better people in the process. There are complexities beyond just that to each of them, sure, but that's the common ground they all share. That's because our worst moments are the ones that make us grow and see life as it is. It could have been easy for these moments to turn our heroes into villains, but it's because they overcome it that makes them heroic. It doesn't matter who they've lost or what they've been through, something always changes after it. Having suffered in the past is what makes our heroes want to prevent other people from suffering themselves. Of course, that's not always possible, but the intention is there.

Some Superheroes Choose Their Path, It Isn't Thrust Upon Them

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Even if these devastating events are often connected to a hero's origin story, does that mean it's a requirement? Not necessarily. In fact, some people's favorite heroes nowadays have completely different origin stories. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is perhaps the best example of this because he didn't lose anyone or go through any traumatic events in life. He was bullied, of course, but he was always an idealist who aspired to do good because it was the right thing. He took the super soldier serum and became Captain America out of his own free will, he wasn't anyone's victim - and that's even the main reason Dr. Erskine (Stanley Tucci) believed him to be the perfect subject for it.

Another great example is T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Being Black Panther is not something just anyone in Wakanda can do, at least not in principle. It's not a consequence of anything, but a responsibility you take voluntarily. The king is usually who takes up the mantle of the hero, but becoming the Black Panther protector of Wakanda is not hereditary, you have to prove you are worthy of them and allow other contestants the possibility of claiming that right. This makes it so anyone can step up, be it a villain like Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) or another hero like Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Those two are perhaps the best examples of superheroes who aren't who they are because something happened to them, but because they chose to be. Suffering is not necessarily attached to a hero's origin story, but even Steve Rogers and T'Challa had to overcome loss becoming heroes. Steve was already Captain America when he had to sacrifice himself and crash Hydra's plane on the ice, waking up decades later. He was forever condemned to be a "man out of time", losing a lot of loved people and even seeing his best friend Bucky (Sebastian Stan) become a twisted version of the hero he was himself. T'Challa lost his father tragically, lost the mantle of Black Panther to Killmonger, and nearly died.

A Hero Is a Hero Because of What They Can Endure and Represent

Image via Sony Animation

So being a hero is about choosing to do the right thing despite suffering, whenever it happens. You can choose it because something happened to you or because you know it's right — being a hero is not a side effect of suffering, but rather something that happens in spite of it. But this also turns you into a symbol rather than a singular person, and that's a big responsibility to take because people expect you to endure any suffering that comes after taking up a heroic mantle.

Everything magnifies when the mantle of a hero is picked up, the person becomes an inspiration to all. It's about putting others before yourself. Losing a family member is a tragedy, but a whole universe? That's a lot of tragedies to be responsible for. The consequences are now proportional to the risks they take — which is another premise of being Spider-Man, especially. Unlike Steve Rogers or T'Challa, Miles (and the other Spider-People) is still just a kid, and that's when these realizations are more painful because you still can't really comprehend the stakes.

Those stakes are usually heightened by a hero's own actions, and sometimes that suffering doesn't create a hero. The Spot's (Jason Schwartzman) contention that he and Miles created each other is nothing new, it's been the premise for many stories. Just look at Batman: Tim Burton's Batman (Michael Keaton) has a similar relationship with his Joker (Jack Nicholson), whereas Christopher Nolan's Batman (Christian Bale) inspired a nameless maniac to become the Joker (Heath Ledger) because, well, if someone can be a symbol of hope, why not become one for chaos?

The idea of raising the stakes and enduring suffering is not exclusive to superheroes. Lesson's like the ones the Spider-People go through happen every day in the real world, and everyone would avoid or prevent them if they could. In that sense, Miguel O'Hara's (Oscar Isaac) idea that you have to suffer to become a Spider-Person is completely wrong, because it's not about suffering, but about overcoming that suffering and choosing to be better that makes someone heroic.

