The expression "superhero fatigue" has been in the cultural lexicon for a while now. As a concept, it refers to the idea that, while the boon of comic book-based movies was good for a period, it became too much, and the quality dropped, leading the movie-going audience to become tired of the genre. That's the idea behind it, given further backing when the likes of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino come out and essentially demean the films for lacking in quality, cinematically speaking.

The recent output from both Marvel and DC in theaters has, for lack of a better expression, left something to be desired. For DC, this has been the rule rather than the exception, middling films with good performances but bloated runtimes and zero consequences. For Marvel, it's been more of a "post-Avengers: Endgame" issue, when a series hits a peak and the only way is down.

However, the reviews for the most recent films from the three big "superhero studios" have bucked the trend. DC's upcoming The Flash, one of the few films to survive the recent cull on the DC slate after the corporate upheaval at the company, has earned praise for its performances, and its thrilling action - even if it's with mixed results. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – from Marvel Studios, in James Gunn's farewell to the saga – won critical acclaim for its heartfelt portrayal of a "found family" and its emotional resolution. And the third studio – Sony, which owns the rights to Spider-Man and associated properties – has just released a contender for the greatest superhero film of all time, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

It's Not the Superheroes, It's the Story

Its writers, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, believe that's proof alone that it isn't the quantity of films that's the issue – it's the story being told, as they said during an interview with Rolling Stone. Noting that Guardians is a perfect example of how a "superhero" film should be, Lord – praising Gunn's direction, following similar comments on the fatigue concept from the new head of DC Films – added: "Yeah, he’s so great at that. [In Guardians of the Galaxy], you feel like these misfits have found their family. And that’s what you’re watching. That’s why those movies are beloved."

"I don’t believe it’s super superhero fatigue, I believe it’s “a movie that feels like a movie I’ve seen a dozen times before” fatigue," adds Miller. "If you’re using the same story structure and the same style and the same tone and the same vibe as movies and shows that have come before, it doesn’t matter what genre it is. It’s going to be boring to people."

Lord agrees, noting that it can't be all instant gratification and, to use a wrestling expression, a "cheap pop" to garner a reaction from the audience with no big build up, or massive stakes every time. The care shown to the characters

The audience in the theater cannot be sustained on Easter eggs and reveals. Or even these big, crazy multiverse stakes. They only care about, like, the relationship between Rocket Raccoon and Groot. And so this story is just so rooted in parents and kids. And Miles and his family. With the last movie we showed it to some friends early on, and they were like, “You have to get to like all these multiple Spider-People as quickly as possible. That’s the exciting thing.” And we were like, we don’t think so. Because the thing that everybody seems to enjoy is the quieter scenes with Miles and his mom and dad. They can’t get enough of it. And I’m so glad we stayed true to what the audience was telling us.

Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters. You can see our chat with Lord and Miller down below.