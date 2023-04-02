Months away from the official premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans will get a sneak peek with the upcoming official trailer. Following a series of images, the film has released a teaser announcing the release of the trailer to be Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Fans finally get another quick look into the Spider-Verse when the new trailer arrives.

The new trailer will arrive three months following Sony Pictures Entertainment's first official trailer. The trailer revealed hundreds of Spider-People, incredible cameos, lots of action and so much more. The film's latest teaser at just 15 seconds-long showcases hundreds of Spider-People in action as someone seemingly warns the protagonist Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) "you can't run forever kid!" The clip also shows a split-second snippet of dozens of outwinded Spider-People on the floor including Peter B. Parker, Spider-Woman and Ghost Spider. If this short clips managed to showcase so much in so little time, who knows what is in store for the upcoming trailer.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to follow Miles Morales, a teenage Spider-Man. After encountering several Spider-People from different universes in Into the Spider-Verse, Morales swings into the Multiverse where he encounters a team of Spider-People. The team has been charged with protecting the existence of the Multiverse. Though it becomes a sticky situation as the Spider-People clash on how to handle a new threat. Miles is left to redefine his definition of a hero.

Image via Sony

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Took Home for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature

The upcoming animated film is second in the Spider-Verse trilogy following the Oscar-winning 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse. The third film has already been announced, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse releasing on March 29, 2024. Both upcoming films' villain is said to be The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). Across the Spider-Verse characters Gwen Stacy aka Ghost-Spider (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Miguel O'Hara also referred to as Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew who's best known as Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), and Hobart 'Hobie' Brown who is Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya).

Across the Spider-Verse is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson directed the film. Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Releasing. The music is composed by Daniel Pemberton.

Across the Spider-Verse premieres June 2, 2023, while the upcoming new trailer releases Tuesday, April 4. In the meantime, here's everything we know about the upcoming film and enjoy the latest teaser below: