In the animated sequel, Miles Morales encounters The Spot, initially underestimating him as a villain due to his lack of experience. However, The Spot's power grows, posing a significant threat to Miles and Gwen.

Alongside battling The Spot, Miles also faces opposition from Miguel O'Hara, and has to rely on his intelligence and friends to overcome these powerful threats.

A couple of months after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hit the big screen, a long-time Spider-Man writer has revealed that he was the one who came up with The Spot's (Jason Schwartzman) connection to the first movie Into the Spider-Verse. Dan Slott, who has been working at Marvel for decades as a comic book writer, recently took to social media in order to share with audiences that he was the one who suggested The Spot should be revealed as the scientist who got hit by a bagel in Into the Spider-Verse. The reveal connects the villain directly to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in an intriguing manner that further complicating things for the young hero.

In this summer's successful animated sequel, Miles is living his best life as Brooklyn's favorite superhero when he first runs into The Spot, who he doesn't take seriously due to his lack of experience as a villain. However, The Spot was convinced his appearance was Spider-Man's fault, and he was willing to do anything to get revenge on the hero that took everything he had on his life. Later on in the story, The Spot would increase his power exponentially, making Miles and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) realize that he could be way more dangerous than anyone could've imagined.

What's more, Miles still had to face off against Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) who believed the new Spider-Man didn't belong in the vast multiverse. With two powerful threats after him, Miles had to rely on his intelligence and his friends to move forward.

Who Is Dan Slott?

Slott began working at Marvel in the early 90's. After being away from the company for a while, he came back to Marvel to work on the She-Hulk comic book series. His direct involvement with the character allowed him to work with Marvel Studios during the development of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. In addition to that, Slott was the main writer behind the Amazing Spider-Man comic book series for over a decade, telling a major portion of the character's history and implementing major changes in his narrative. He currently still works with Marvel.

