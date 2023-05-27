Fans counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have a new look at the movie's villain. A new clip for the upcoming film has been released (via FilmSpot Trailer) showing the Spot using his powers. In the film, the character will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 2.

In the clip, the Spot walks into a convenience store in disguise, looking for an ATM machine. The villain is able to take the spots that appear on his body, and use them to open portals. Once the store's clerk realizes the Spot's intentions, he tries to stop him with a baseball bat, but is unsuccessful. The clip then concludes with Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) introducing himself to the villain. The trailers for the film have also shown moments of the fight between Spider-Man and the Spot at the store.

The Spot/Jonathan Ohnn was first introduced in Marvel Comics in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #98. The character was created by Al Milgrom and Herb Trimpe. He was previously adapted for animation in Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the 1990s, where he was voiced by Oliver Muirhead. In the show, the Ohnn was a Stark Industries employee, who was later fired by Tony Stark (Robert Hays). With no where else to turn, Ohnn went to work for Wilson Fisk/the Kingpin (Roscoe Lee Bronwne) who was interested in his work with interdimensional portals. The Spot also appeared in the 2017-2020 Spider-Man animated series, where he was voiced by Crispin Freeman.

The Cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In addition to Moore, Hailee Steinfeld will return for the sequel as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman. In December 2018, producer Amy Pascal said that the second film would feature a romance between Miles and Gwen. Jake Johnson will also return as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man. In the first film, Peter was a mentor to Miles and helped train him to be his universe's new Spider-Man. Miles will also meet several new spider-powered heroes in the sequel, including Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, who will be voiced by Oscar Isaac. In the film, Miguel is the leader of a group of spider-heroes from throughout the multiverse. The other spider-powered heroes include Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and Spider-Punk/Hobie Brown (Daniel Kaluuya). The sequel will also feature appearances from other Spider-Man adaptations, including the versions from the 2018 video game and the animated series Spider-Man Unlimited.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2. In the meantime, check out this recent Collider interview with Moore and Steinfeld about the film below: