Tickets are now available for one of the most anticipated films of the summer, as you can now reserve your seats for the upcoming debut of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In the sequel to the 2018 animated hit that took the world by storm, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has had a little bit over a year to perfect his skills as a superhero. Hopefully, what he has learned during this time will be enough to face what's coming next, with a new threat emerging to cause irreparable damage to the multiverse. With great power, comes great responsibility, and that phrase has never carried more weight, with the fate of multiple realities in the balance.

Thankfully, Miles won't have to face his new problems alone, with Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and the older Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) coming back to help him in his new mission, after they stopped the Kingpin (Liv Schreiber) from tearing the multiverse apart by looking for a new version of his family. The powerful team will go further than they went last time, exploring corners of the multiverse that had only been seen in the pages of Marvel comic books. As it did in the first installment, animation will allow for more flexibility within the movie's storytelling, accomplishing things that are simply not possible in live-action.

The collapse of the multiverse won't be the only problem Miles will have to face this time around, because The Spot is lurking behind every corner. The not-so-famous Marvel villain will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman, and with his unique set of powers, will force Miles to come up with a very smart solution to defeat him. The Spot has the ability of opening portals within his body and around him, making it almost impossible to punch him directly. The character has Spider-Man always within his reach, while the friendly-neighborhood hero can't even get close to him.

A Spider-Man From the Future?

Villains won't be the only new characters introduced in the new animated adventure and, in a multiverse full of Spider-people, you never know who you might run into next. Oscar Isaac is coming back to voice Miguel O'Hara, a version of the superhero who lives in the year 2099. The role was previously teased during the post-credits scene of the first movie, with Isaac reading a couple of lines as the character. Now, he is set to fully develop the role, and it remains to be seen if he will remain an ally to Miles, or if Brooklyn's protector has yet another member for his ever-expanding rogues gallery.

