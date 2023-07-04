In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, it was such a rare thrill to see all those Spider-people chilling together in one shot. You got Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and Peni Parker all hanging out. Fast forward to 2023, and the sequel, Across The Spider-Verse, takes that excitement to a whole new level. Miles Morales goes on a wild adventure, jumping from his universe to a bunch of others.

And then what? He ends up in Nueva York, where the grumpiest Spidey in the multiverse, Miguel O'Hara, has gathered a massive crew of Spider-people at his HQ called Spider Society. It's the kind of scene that'll make you want to smash that pause button when you watch it at home. Every inch of the screen is packed with different Spider-folk, and it'll take you months to get through it.

The film's creative team have been opening up a bit more on just how many characters are actually involved in the scene (hint: it's more than you think, and they didn't even get everyone they actually wanted into the whole thing). There's one in particular that would have brought the house down - and was very reminiscent of The Lego Movie, which may well have been the ultimate reason why it wasn't included in the finished product, to the disappointment of everyone hearing about it now.

Image via Sony

Spider-Hand?!

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Justin K. Thompson, one of Across The Spider-Verse’s three directors, revealed that there were over 600 different iterations of the character in the scene.

If we take the sequence as a whole, there are over 600 different spiders. It’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 630-ish. From the beginning, I was like, ‘Can we have Peter Parkedcar? Can he look like a Hanna Barbera cartoon?’

Joaquim Dos Santos, fellow director to Thompson (along with Kemp Powers), added:

"One of the Toy-Biz Spider-Man toys was going to show up and he was going to have a giant kid’s hand that would go off-screen and hold him," said Dos Santos. "We wanted to make sure Spider Society could have jokes and things like Bag-Man, but when Miles showed up you wanted to be in awe of this place. It had to feel cool, emotionally.”

Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters. You can check out our interview with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the writers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, down below.