Sony has just released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, unveiling dozens of Spider-People involved in the highly anticipated sequel. The animated film is the first chapter of a two-part story that’ll end with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse​​​​​​, and both films will be focused on Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and his journey to becoming a hero. The first film, Into the Spider-Verse, brought many Spider-People from alternate universes to help Miles take down the Kingpin. Now, the sequel will lead Miles into a multiverse adventure as he crosses the boundaries of time-space and meets hundreds of different versions of himself.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse does a recap of the first film events, reusing some footage from Into the Spider-Verse to highlight the most significant milestone in Miles’ journey. However, once we get to the new Across the Spider-Verse footage, we are greeted with dozens of different versions of Spider-Man, Gwen Spider, Spider-Woman, and every Spider-Person you can imagine. So, now that the trailer is available, let’s break down where all these Spider-People come from.

At the end of Into the Spider-Verse, Miles closes the interdimensional rift opened by Wilson Fisk (voiced by Liev Schreiber) with the help of other Spider-People. Everyone goes back to their original universe, but in the last few frames of the first movie, Miles hears Gwen's (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) voice calling him from the multiverse. So, of course, Across the Spider-Verse will see the return of Ghost-Spider, with Gwen enlisting Miles to solve a new multiversal crisis.

A World Full of Spider-Cameos

Gwen takes Miles into a Spider-People city that seems to be at the center of the multiverse. There, we see dozens of different Spider-People walking around in just a few seconds. Since some of the versions of the hero appear so small on the screen, it’s hard to pinpoint where each version comes from. However, some costumes are too unique for us to ignore. For instance, right in the first frame, we see what looks like purple and black Spider-Man.

The purple Spider-Man could be inspired by the Prowler (voiced by Mahershala Ali), Miles’s uncle and one of the villains in Into the Spider-Verse, or it could be Ultimate Spider-Man's outfit as well. It could also be a nod to the Chasm Suit, which debuted in 2022’s Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 5) #93. The Chasm suit is worn by Benjamin Reilly, a Peter Parker clone who often acts as a villain, while sometimes he also shows up as a hero.

In the Spider-People citadel, we also get a clear image of the black and yellow Spider-Armor MK II, introduced in 2011’s Amazing Spider-Man #656. In the comic books, Peter creates the Spider-Armor MK II to compensate for the loss of his Spider-Sense. The suit is bulletproof, helping Peter to fight criminals even if he can no longer anticipate gunshots.

More on the right side of the image, we can see Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they show up in Marvel’s Spider-Man, the hit 2018’s game by Insomniac. Marvel’s Spider-Man is the definitive adaptation of the hero into gaming, so it’s cool that Sony is paying homage to Insomniac's brilliant work. Peter’s Advanced Suit is easily identified by the white lines over the classic red and blue costume.

It’s not of Spider-Men that the multiverse is built, as we also see plenty of Spider-Women around. The classic yellow and red color pattern is a nod to Jessica Drew, the original Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse also has its version of Spider-Cop from Earth-19119, who’s a veteran New York police officer. Spider-Cop was first introduced in 2018’ Spider-Geddon #4. There’s also Mary Jane Watson/Spinneret and Annie Parker/Spiderling, the wife and daughter of Peter Parker from Earth-18119. The superpowered version of Mary Jane first appeared in 2015’s Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows Vol. 1 #1.

Another Spider-Man uses a modified Iron Spider Suit, or at least the metallic arms of the unique exoskeleton introduced in 2006’s The Amazing Spider-Man #529. Curiously enough, the Spider-Man with the Iron Spider legs also wears pants and shoes that look much like Pavitr Prabhakar, a hero from India who first appeared in 2005’s Spider-Man: India #1.

No Spider-Man multiverse would be complete without a nod to the Bombastic Bagman from 1984’s Amazing Spider-Man #258. In the comic books, Peter gets rid of the symbiont suit and needs to find some clothes. The Fantastic Four’s Human Torch lends him a uniform, and Peter hides his face with a paper bag. Sony probably can’t use the Fantastic Four uniform, but the makeshift mask is present in the film.

On the right side of the image, we also see Werewolf Spider-Man, Peter Parker from Earth-7085, introduced in 2007’s Marvel Zombies/Army of Darkness #5. This version of Peter Parker becomes a monster who hungers for human flesh, but it seems the movie werewolf is just hanging around with his fellow Spider-People.

Peter Parker Returns to the Spider-Verse

Also returning for Across the Spider-Verse is Peter B. Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), a middle-aged hero who was a reluctant teacher of Miles in the first movie. Peter is wearing a baby sling, which seems to imply he got back with Mary Jane, and they had a kid after the events of the first movie.

First Look at Issa Rae in Spider-Verse

The trailer also gives us a first look at Issa Rae’s Spider-Woman, one of the new Spider-People introduced by the film. This version of Spider-Woman rides a red bike and can shoot spider webs from her fingers.

Rae’s Spider-Woman is fighting a variant of the Vulture in the trailer. This version of the Vulture is brown instead of green, and it’s hard to tell if he’s wearing a suit or if he has biological wings. Either way, this version of the Vulture is probably the one voiced by Jorma Taccone.

Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099

The main villain of Across the Spider-Verse and Beyond the Spider-Verse is the multiversal villain The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman). However, before facing the villain, Miles might have to fight other Spider-People, including Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac). Introduced in 1992’s Amazing Spider-Man #365, Miguel O'Hara is an engineer of Irish and Mexican descent who tries to recreate the powers of Spider-Man using technology. However, a lab accident fuses his DNA with that of a spider, turning him into a mutant.

The trailer underlines how Across the Spider-Verse’s version of Miguel O’Hara is big and brutal. While there are dozens of Spider-People in the trailer, Rae’s Spider-Woman and Spider-Man 2099 seem to be the most important new faces around. Spider-Man 2099 also appears to be a leader in the Spider-Verse, which explains why he’ll be at odds with Miles. Once the Spot rises and threatens the multiverse, Spider-Man 2099 might decide the end justifies any means. And since Miles doesn’t agree with this approach, we could be looking for a Spider-Brawl in the sequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on June 2, 2023, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. Check out the new trailer below: