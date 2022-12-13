After the release of an image of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy hanging around was released a few days ago, a new trailer for Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse, the sequel to the 2018 Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, has been revealed. The new trailer is tied together with a conversation between Miles (Shameik Moore) and his mother Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Vélez). The conversation focuses on Rio wanting to make sure that her "little boy" is taken care of, loved, feels like he fits in, and is able to go into the world and do "great things." All of this is intercut with pivotal scenes from the first film as well as some new footage of Miles doing his friendly neighborhood Spider-man thing.

We see an extended version of the ending of the first film when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) returns to his universe and pulls him through a portal to travel across the multiverse. Through the portal, we see a kind of hub for all different versions of Spider-Man that fans will have the chance to comb over and find tons of references and easter eggs in. Rio asks Miles to promise her that wherever he goes, he will take care of her little boy. The trailer then transitions to see all of the other Spider-Men attacking Miles, with Oscar Issac's Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara posing the greatest threat. The trailer ends with 2099 spiking Miles into the ground before cutting to the film's logo.

In addition to the previously mentioned voice talent, the returning star cast includes Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Brian Tyree Henry, and Russell Richardson as Mile’s father Jefferson Davis. Other confirmed characters include some notable pulls from the world of Spider-Man like The Spot, who will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman and was confirmed by the film's director to be the film's villain. Daniel Kaluuya will play Spider-Punk / Hobart “Hobie” Brown, and Spider-Woman aka Jessica Drew will be voiced by Issa Rae, along with many others on the cast.

Image via Sony

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and will also serve as directors on the film's already-announced sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Along with Lord and Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg return as producers with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham and Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on June 2, 2023, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. You can check out the new trailer for Across the Spider-Verse down below.