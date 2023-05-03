Spider-Man fans have a new look at the next villain that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) will go up against. A new trailer for the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released showing new footage of the Spot. The villain will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman. In the comic books, the Spot is able to open interdimensional portals.

At the beginning of the trailer, the Spot uses the portals to his advantage in a fight against Miles. The fight is reminiscent of the character's appearance in the 1990s show Spider-Man: The Animated Series, where he was voiced by Oliver Muirhead. At the end of the trailer, the Spot returns for another battle with Miles. This time, Miles is joined by Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and Spider-Man India/Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni). Although there are three of them, Miles is the spider-powered hero that the Spot wants to go up against.

The trailer also features new footage of Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Issac). When telling Miles about Miguel, Gwen describes him as a "ninja vampire." Miguel even unleashes his fangs in a fight scene against the Vulture (Jorma Taccone). In the film, Miguel is putting together a team of the best spider-powered heroes from throughout the multiverse. In the post-credit scene of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miguel traveled to the world of the 1967-1970 Spider-Man animated series. The goal of the team is to keep the multiverse from collapsing. The trailer also features new footage of Miles in a fight against Miguel.

Image via Sony

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Feature Many Spider Heroes

Just like the first film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will bring together many spider-powered heroes. Jake Johnson will return as Peter B. Parker, who was a mentor to Miles in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the first movie, Peter's relationship with Mary Jane fell apart because he was scared of having kids. The trailers for the film have shown that Peter now has a daughter, who he brings with him when seeing the other heroes. Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman will also appear, voiced by Issa Rae. In the film, Jessica is part of Miguel's team of heroes. Daniel Kaluuya will also star in the film as Spider-Punk/Hobart Brown. The trailers have also shown that there will be multiple spider-heroes for fans to keep an eye out for. One of them is the version of Peter Parker from the Fox Kids animated series Spider-Man Unlimited.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2. In the meantime, check out the new trailer for the film below: