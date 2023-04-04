After releasing a new teaser yesterday, Sony has unveiled a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Across the Spider-Verse is the first half of a new crossover story that’ll wrap up with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The new trailer unleashes hundreds of Spider-People as Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is taken to the Spider-Verse, a multiversal web that connects every spider-themed superhero in multiple timelines. Instead of remaining confined to their dimension, all these Spider-People join forces in the Spider-Verse to contain threats that can put every timeline at risk. They’ll surely need backup when a new villain named Spot (voiced by Spot) emerges, creating portals that allow multiversal transportation.

While Spot seems like a magnificent adversary, he’s not the only antagonist of Across the Spider-Verse. In fact, the new trailer underlines how Miles Morales' second adventure will see him fighting the Spider-Force. This team of Spider-People is self-tasked with managing the Multiverse, but their methods are not so heroic. That’s why Miles will stand for what he believes and becomes an enemy to the Spider-Force, starting a Spider-People Civil War along the way.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The trailer also gives us the best look yet at Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac). This Spider-Man from the future suffered traumatic losses, which turned him into a pragmatical and permanently-angry vigilante. O’Hara’s trauma also makes him think the ends justify the means, making him a powerful adversary to Miles.

Finally, the trailer showcased many Spider-People that were taken straight from comic books, video games, and animated series. It seems like Across the Spider-Verse wants to honor every iteration of Spider-Man ever created, and the sequel found the perfect excuse to fit all these beloved characters into a single storyline. So, until the movie is finally released, the new trailer is already enough to keep us busy looking for Easter Eggs.

When Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Coming to Theaters?

Across the Spider-Verse stars the voices of Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles’ mother Rio Morales, among many more. Into the Spider-Verse screenwriters and producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, are back to write and produce both sequels.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. Check out the new trailer below.