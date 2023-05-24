A classic Spider-Man villain can be heard in a new international TV spot for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The new TV spot (via JoBlo Animated Videos) features archival audio of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. In the TV spot, Miles can be seen running in a room that has a 3D image of Doc Ock on a screen. In the image, the villain is wearing a green costume, similar to his design in the comic books and most animated adaptations. Another screen in the background shows the villain Electro, wearing a green and yellow costume similar to his classic comic book look. The Green Goblin in his green and purple comic book look can also be seen on another screen.

The spot features audio of Molina saying "Hello Peter," a line from the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home. This isn't the first time that the Spider-Verse films have used audio from the live action films. 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured audio of Cliff Robertson as Uncle Ben from the 2002 Spider-Man film, which was used in the introduction of Chris Pine's Spider-Man/Peter Parker. Molina's version of Doc Ock was first introduced in 2004's Spider-Man 2, where he went up against Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Despite his death at the end of the film, Molina reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the film, Molina was brought into the MCU right before his death, and fought the Tom Holland version of Spider-Man. Thanks to the multiverse, Maguire's version of Spider-Man also appeared in the film, and had a reunion with Molina's Doc Ock.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has already faced a different version of the classic Spider-Man villain. In the first film, it was revealed that the Doc Ock in Miles' universe was Doctor Olivia Octavius, who was voiced by Kathryn Hahn. This version of Doc Ock was working with the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Liev Schreiber) to help him find other versions of his deceased family members from throughout the multiverse.

Two Comic Book Villains Will Appear in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles and the rest of the spider-heroes from throughout the multiverse will go up against the Spot/Jonathan Ohnn, who will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman. In the comic books, the character is able to open interdimensional portals. The Spot was previously featured in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, where he was voiced by Oliver Muirhead. The classic Spider-Man villain the Vulture will also appear in the film, voiced by Jorma Taccone. In the 2017 MCU film Spider-Man: Homecoming, the character was played in live action by Michael Keaton.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2. In the meantime, check out the new TV spot below: