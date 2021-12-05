It's been a while since we've seen Miles Morales on screen, but get ready for twice the 'Spider-Verse' excitement

It’s been over three years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and while we’ve had plenty of live-action Spider-Man, with 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Sony universe of Spider-Man villains, there's been a terrible drought of information about the next cinematic adventure from Miles Morales. However, at CCXP Worlds 2021, we finally learned quite a bit more about the highly-anticipated film, including the opening scene which revealed not only the title but that the film will come in two parts.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), and Justin K. Thompson (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs). The sequel will be written by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie). They are currently writing the second part of Across the Spider-Verse, but part one is headed to theaters in October 2022.

This spider-sequel will see the return of Moore as Miles Morales, Johnson as Peter Parker, and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. In addition to these returning characters, the sequel will also include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

In the three years since Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales has become a huge favorite of Marvel fans. In 2018’s Spider-Man video game, Miles appeared alongside Peter Parker, albeit before Morales becomes another Spider-Man. However in his own game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players got to take control of Miles and swing around New York City. The game even included a skin that made the character look like his Spider-Verse iteration. While it’s been a while since we’ve seen Miles in theaters, the love for the character has only grown.

