As the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets closer, Funko Pop has released a number of new collectibles, including Spider-Gwen, The Spot, Spyder-Byte, Miles Morales, and other Spider-Man characters from the upcoming sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But the collection's standout—which will certainly catch the attention of long-time Spider-Man fans—is the medieval version of Vulture that will undoubtedly wreak havoc in the entire Spider-Verse. Although the avian villain was hinted at in the trailer, the new Pop! figure release marks the first time fans will get to see the entire look of the new character, which will be available for purchase via Funko Pop's website.

Funko Pop has rolled out an overwhelming amount of new collections, particularly different Spidey versions. The Medieval Vulture, however, sees the Marvel villain in a different light, but one that is more comics-accurate, to say the least. In comparison to other Vultures, including Michael Keaton's high-tech look and John Malkovich's metallic wings from Spider-Man 4—which sadly never saw the light of day, the Medieval Vulture, from the word itself, is nothing short of "medieval." Complete with a white bird-like eye mask, the latest Pop collection features Vulture dressed in more vulture-looking wings and an ensemble that looks less futuristic, considering that the character is from a Renaissance-inspired universe.

Across the Spider-Verse Features Two Powerful Villains

There are no further details yet regarding what the new animated Spider-Man film entails, besides the synopsis from Sony teasing that Miles Morales will be pitted against other different versions of Spiders in another multiverse. In the trailer, though, Miles fights with the Vulture, which is the first time fans have had a glance at the Renaissance-styled villain. The not-so-new character—but entirely original—was designed exclusively for the upcoming sequel, making him the second antagonist in the film in addition to the portal-creating Spot.

Across the Spider-Verse boasts an A-list voice cast, with comedian Jorma Taccone — who voiced Green Goblin and Spider-Man from Earth-67 in the previous outing, lending his voice to Vulture. Miles Morales will be voiced by Shameik Moore, while Jake Johnson serves as the voice actor for Peter B. Parker. The rest of the voice cast includes Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, and Luna Lauren as Rio Morales.

Miles Morales will be swinging into different multiverses once the film hits theaters on June 2. Check out the new medieval Vulture Funko pop below:

