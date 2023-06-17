Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brought a lot of fans joy by including a series of new Spider-Characters to fall in love with. And one of those characters was the Web-Slinger. A Spider-Man who embodies the art of being a cowboy and web slinging his way through shoot-outs, seeing him in action in the movie was honestly one of the most fun aspects of the film. Well, that on top of seeing all our favorite heroes together from all their different and respective home worlds.

Now, we're getting a deeper look into the creation of Web-Slinger for the film! Artist Kris Anka took to Twitter to share a deeper look into the character and the concept art for him. It is one of those fun looks into the creation of a movie that so many of us love and appreciate. The reality is that Web-Slinger is simply a character who is a play on words but also one I think many of us assumed we'd never seen in action.

He's just a cowboy. And it is really funny to think about how they took the idea of a "gunslinger" and made him into the Spider-Man version of what a cowboy would be. Anka did also reveal who he imagined under the mask, and now we need to see Pedro Pascal voicing the character in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Image via Kris Anka on Twitter

Everyone loves a Spidey

Spider-Man is beloved for a reason. And seeing the love shared for Anka's Web-Slinger design is fantastic. When asked about what Web-Slinger looked like under the mask, he responded by saying "This is honestly kind of a good time to mention that a lot of my time was spent doing drawing overs, or that designs are just based on tweaking previous models. But regarding Webslinger, I added a little Pedro Pascal to a Peter model."

The love for Web-Slinger does bring hope to fans (me at least) that we'll get to see more of him as we get to explore Miles Morales' journey further in Beyond the Spider-Verse. But knowing his face was modeled after Pascal? Going to definitely need to see Web-Slinger and Miguel O'Hara hanging out together so that we can have the reunion of Pascal and Oscar Isaac fans have been waiting for since Triple Frontier. Until then, we can all look at Anka's concept work for the film and love the Web-Sljnger as much as he deserves.