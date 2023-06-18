It’s not uncommon for film series to split up their movies, especially their final installments, into multiple parts. This has become pretty much the standard for finales since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows did so with their final films, and we’ve seen it used recently for films such as Fast X. It’s not exactly an industry standard, but if a franchise is big enough, you can usually bet the finale will come out in parts. Part 1 tends to be lackluster and used for the set-up of Part 2, and the expectation is that these movies follow a typical format just with a bit more of a cliffhanger ending. Think of the snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. It's a cliffhanger for sure, but satisfying after the climactic battle that preceded it. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in its trend of defying convention, pushes it even a step further by ending on an abrupt cliffhanger, and one we can’t even be mad about.

'Across the Spider-Verse' Nails the Cliffhanger

There aren’t many films that could get away with a cliffhanger ending. Films like Infinity War at least deliver on the expected beats and massive climatic battles, creating an ending that’s open-ended but still definitive. Spider-Verse ends still in the middle of the action. Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, the broody Spider-Man 2099, and his crew are pursuing Miles’s dad (Brian Tyree Henry), Miles (Shameik Moore) is trapped with the Prowler version of himself, Jason Schwartzman's hole-y villain The Spot is arriving in Brooklyn, and Gwen is setting out with her band of Spider-People to save Miles. It doesn’t feel clean like a lot of Part 1 movies do and that’s completely intentional. This film is a Part 1 through and through, incomplete and not fully comprehensible without the full picture. It’s why we can’t draw any conclusions about The Spot and the Prowler and whether or not Miles or Miguel is right. We don’t have all the pieces we need to draw these conclusions yet, and we won’t until Part 2.

It’s not a tidy cliffhanger that will lead well into a time skip or that perfectly splits us between acts. If anything, Spider-Verse seemed to reject a conventional structure at all. We’re stopping the story in the middle of it, almost between scenes, and we can imagine exactly what moment the next film will pick up: Miles jumping into action against The Prowler, The Spot wreaking havoc over Brooklyn, Gwen stepping out on the other side of the portal. It should be a supremely frustrating ending since we are denied that closure, but Spider-Verse somehow avoids feeling like it robbed us of anything.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller Gained the Audience's Trust

Across the Spider-Verse, which has a surprising MCU connection, had an advantage coming into its sequel. Having the first film in the series be a widely beloved, industry-changing masterpiece meant that Lord, Miller, and the rest of the team built up an incredible amount of goodwill in audiences. Once you get into Across the Spider-Verse, it's a visual delight that doesn’t let you feel anything but enraptured for its entire runtime. If it being a cleverly written and utterly gorgeous piece of art wasn’t already enough to get us fully on board with any creative decisions they make, the way the film plays with structure is certainly enough to make us willing to accept this cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers.

We basically have two different beginnings: Gwen’s and Miles’s. Gwen gets the first 30 minutes of the film to catch us up on what’s going on with her, and then we start again with Miles in his own intro sequence. This pacing is definitely a bit off from what we’d expect from a film. It’s a slow start despite not feeling that way. We don’t really get into the Spider-Verse itself until over an hour into the film. The movie continues to play with this perception of time and doesn’t follow a typical 3-act structure.

Once we get to the Spider-Verse, we spend a good portion of the film inside of it, soaking up exposition and reevaluating the dynamics between characters. And when we finally do get to the end of the film, we get more beginnings than we do endings. A character introduction, a change of heart, and an unfinished story. As you get closer to the end of the film you can’t help but wonder, “how are they even going to wrap this up in time?” The answer is that it truly can't, and doesn't intend to. It wouldn’t be satisfying to force a rushed conclusion just because a film's structure typically demands a giant climax. Instead, it ends much more like a comic book, an open cliffhanger inviting us to buy the next volume. Rather than give into the dreaded second movie lull that can happen in trilogies, Across the Spider-Verse, like our suffering hero Miles, decides to do its own thing and is much more memorable for it.

'Fast X' Failed Where 'Across the Spider-Verse' Won

Fast X, the first part of the Fast & Furious franchise finale, tries to pull a similar trick. The film climaxes in the middle of an action sequence, leaving multiple characters' fates dire or unknown. Dom (Vin Diesel) and his son have just driven off the Hoover Dam, and we learn that Giselle (Gal Gadot) is actually still alive. The film cuts to the credits before we can answer a lot of the questions the film sets out for us. But this feels frustrating more than anything. We aren’t just disappointed this is where the film ends, but we also feel kind of cheated, and this is where the difference in trust becomes important. Across the Spider-Verse has some very understandable stakes despite the extraordinary circumstances. Miles needs to be saved, Miles needs to save his dad, and The Spot has to be stopped. We understand these are dire circumstances. In Fast X, however, the stakes don't feel nearly as important.

As the franchise has become more cartoonish, the stakes have become unimportant. Countless characters have died and come back, the film even ends with one such reveal, and it totally undercuts any stakes they just tried to create through other characters' deaths. No matter the insane actions they take or how many films ago they died in a fiery blaze, it feels like any character is going to come back. Where Across the Spider-Verse feels like a Part 1 in its unique story structure and the beats it deliberately avoids, Fast X plays out like any other Fast & Furious film, just one that’s missing the last 20 minutes.

What Makes a Good Cliffhanger Anyway?

What Across the Spider-Verse proves about two-part films, perhaps more than anything else, is that being able to stand on their own doesn’t necessarily mean having a complete story. It needs to fit in as a part of the whole. A cliffhanger just needs to leave us wanting to know what comes next, whether that be seeing what world Gwen steps into or how Miles Morales will prove himself as Spider-Man. It shouldn’t just be questions of who lives or dies that keep people coming back, the more interesting part is the how and that’s something we never get from the Fast & the Furious franchise.

Perhaps it's a bit unfair to compare these movies, but they both take this cliffhanger approach to the first part of their finales. Yet, the reaction they provoke could not be more different. People are already clamoring for the next Spider-Verse not because they want to know if their favorite character died but because Across the Spider-Verse set up all the pieces, and now we just want to see how the game plays out. A good cliffhanger makes you anticipate the next film, but a great cliffhanger makes you rethink the entire film you just watched.

