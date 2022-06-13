Today is day one of The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and with it came a presentation of one of the most highly anticipated films of next year, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The presentation showcased everything from concept art to clips from the film. The entire presentation was live-tweeted by the official Sony Pictures Animation Twitter account, and in the thread, fans were treated to some exciting casting news: Jorma Taccone will be voicing the iconic Spider-Man villain The Vulture.

The Vulture, aka Adrian Toomes, made his debut all the way back in 1963 in Amazing Spider-Man #2 and was created by Marvel legends Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The Vulture is a villain who is a genius in engineering who created a suit that allows him to fly at high speeds. He has long been an adversary of Spider-Man in the comics, and he even was a founding member of the Sinister Six, and has appeared in several iterations of the super-villain team since. The Vulture has previously appeared in many forms in Spider-Man animated series, and video games, and made his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming played by Michael Keaton.

According to the Twitter thread by Sony Pictures Animation, Taccone’s casting was revealed in an exclusive clip played at the presentation. The tweets describe the character being an “anachronistic version” of the villain, who finds himself in the home universe of Gwen Stacey, aka Spider-Gwen, (voiced by returning cast member Hailee Steinfeld). The clip is also said to feature Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), and Spider-Woman (voiced by Issa Rae). It is unknown at this time how heavily Taccone’s Vulture will be featured in the sequel. Below is the tweet that announces the casting:

In that Across the #SpiderVerse clip we saw: An anachronistic version of The Vulture (voiced by @jormataccone ), our old friend Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), and the incomparable (and pregnant!) Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman (voiced by @issarae ). #AnnecyFestival

Taccone is best known to audiences as being one-third of the comedy group The Lonely Island, with Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer. As an actor, he could be seen in The Lonely Island sketches featured on Saturday Night Live as well as films like Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and series like Parks and Recreation and Girls. Interestingly, Taccone previously voiced another iconic Spider-Man villain in Green Goblin in the first film in this series, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

In the sequel, Taccone will be joining the returning cast of Shameik Moore, Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Issac and the new cast of Rae, and the recently announced Jason Schwartzman and Shea Whigham. The film will be coming from directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming film and check out the thread by Sony Pictures Animation below: