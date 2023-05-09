With the release of the highly anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just around the corner, it won't be long before fans get to swing back into the theaters to revisit their favorite characters. Actor Jake Johnson, who voices Peter B. Parker, revealed in an exclusive interview with Fandango that the film will briefly showcase an appearance of the LEGO universe among the various worlds yet to be shown.

"Everything in this movie, the animation is so wild. It's pushing so many boundaries that at times I'm like, 'what are they doing now?' Like the Lego world was really neat, remember where it jumps into a LEGO universe for a little bit? And I'm like, 'man, what is happening?' There's too much. You've got to see it, there's too much to pick a favorite," Johnson said. Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller previously directed The LEGO Movie in 2014, which earned critical acclaim, so it comes as no surprise that the two talents' previous works would be given a little nod in a film full of meta references.

Additionally, the Marvel universe has its own famous line of LEGO-themed sets, which have expanded into other forms of media such as television specials and video games, building up a solid fan base over the year similar to LEGO Star Wars. Utilizing its setting across the multiverse, it only makes sense that the upcoming film will showcase a lot of fan service, such as the infamous Spider-Man pointing meme. According to previous reports, a plethora of additional cameos are yet to be revealed from the film, meaning fans still have plenty of surprises in store to look forward to. If the movie's trailers so far have given any indication, Across the Spider-Verse will be raising the bar set from the first film, which fans won't want to miss out on when it swings into theaters this summer.

Image via Sony

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

Set over a year after the events of the previous film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features the return of Miles Morales, who must once again team up with Gwen Stacy to save the multiverse from the approaching threat of The Spot while also finding himself at odds with Miguel O'Hara, played by Oscar Isaac, who leads the Spider-Society. The film will feature the return of several actors, such as Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Johnson. Other voice talents include Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, and Jason Schwartzman, among many others. Additional details on the upcoming film are likely to be revealed as it nears its release date next month.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2. Check out Johnson's comments on the highly anticipated sequel below.