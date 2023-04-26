In just a few short months Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will finally be swinging into theaters. There is already so much to be excited over, and the list just keeps growing. Today, a new poster was released for the film that teases many of the multiversal “Spider-people” awaiting fans!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the long-awaited and highly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film will follow Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) “Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” as he is sent head-first into the multiverse. Miles quickly finds himself at odds against other “Spider-People” from across the multiverse as he “must redefine what it means to be a hero, so he can save the people he loves most.”

In the original film, part of the fun was seeing Miles interact with a variety of different types of “Spider-People” from different universes and, as the new poster shows, the sequel will stop the fun. Front and center we see the main characters, Miles, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B Parker (Jake Johnson), and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). But, behind them, we are also teased with some ‘Spider-People” that will excite comic fans with the classic Spider-Man comic character Ben Reilly aka The Scarlet Spider, the Amazing Bag Man, and Spider-Punk. Also, general audiences will get a kick out of the poster featuring the Spider-Man from the recent Playstation video game series, the Spider-Man from the Spider-Man Unlimited animated series, a cat wearing a Spider-Man costume, and so much more that eagle-eyed viewers may catch.

Who's Working on Across the Spider-Verse?

With a multiverse full of characters in the film, the voice cast is stacked with talent. Moore, Steinfeld, Johnson, and Isaac are all reprising their roles from the first film. The sequel will introduce Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, and Shea Whigham to the series with some other surprise voices said to show up as well.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are the directing team on the sequel. They are working from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham based on the Marvel Comics. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Brian Bendis.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2. Check out the new poster and the film’s official synopsis below:

