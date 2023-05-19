If you watched the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you know that the new animated movie is crawling with spider-people. While the upcoming movie certainly won’t have the time to introduce us to them all (even though its length will be pretty hefty), it’s safe to say that a few of them will stand out. This seems to be the case of Pavitr Prabhakar, a character introduced in a new TV spot shared by Rotten Tomatoes.
Pavitr is a version of Spider-Man that came about in India. His name retains the PP initials of Peter Parker, and chances are he lost his uncle violently as well. But that’s stuff for the other spideys. The clip takes place during an action scene in which Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) are slinging their webs across the India landscape and Pavitr (Karan Soni) comes out of nowhere and introduces himself.
Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Pabhakar Has a Message to Americans
The Spider-Man from India has the same Peter Parker energy: Excited to meet new friends and with a million things to say. Pavitr shows the city of Mumbai to Miles and Gwen and pokes fun at India’s famously intense traffic jams. He also has an important message for Americans: Chai already means tea! So you don’t need to say “chai tea.”
RELATED: New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Character Posters Introduce Spider-Cat and More
The costume of Pavitr Prabhakar differs from other Spider-Man costumes we’re used because it is a bit more artistic and also because he uses golden bracelets attached to his spider webs, which makes them powerful weapons – and Pavitr surely knows how to wield them. In fact, he’s so comfortable with his skills that he says that “being Spider-Man is so easy.” Of course, to know the extent of his abilities we’ll have to wait a couple of weeks and check it out on the big screen.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
is gearing up to be an ambitious entry into this corner of the
Marvel universe
. The first movie,
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
was praised not only because of its animation style and use of multiverse elements
before it was cool
, but also because it introduced a slate of Spider-people without ever feeling convoluted. Now, however, they turned the spider sense up to 200 and this time we’re getting dozens of Peter Parkers and variations.The voice cast from
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
also features
Oscar Isaac
,
Daniel Kaluuya
,
Jason Schwartzman
,
Jake Johnson
,
Issa Rae
,
Brian Tyree Henry
,
Luna Lauren Velez
,
Rachel Dratch
,
Andy Samberg
and
Shea Whigham
.
Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse
premieres in theaters on June 6. You can watch the clip below: