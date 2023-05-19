If you watched the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you know that the new animated movie is crawling with spider-people. While the upcoming movie certainly won’t have the time to introduce us to them all (even though its length will be pretty hefty), it’s safe to say that a few of them will stand out. This seems to be the case of Pavitr Prabhakar, a character introduced in a new TV spot shared by Rotten Tomatoes.

Pavitr is a version of Spider-Man that came about in India. His name retains the PP initials of Peter Parker, and chances are he lost his uncle violently as well. But that’s stuff for the other spideys. The clip takes place during an action scene in which Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) are slinging their webs across the India landscape and Pavitr (Karan Soni) comes out of nowhere and introduces himself.

Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Pabhakar Has a Message to Americans

The Spider-Man from India has the same Peter Parker energy: Excited to meet new friends and with a million things to say. Pavitr shows the city of Mumbai to Miles and Gwen and pokes fun at India’s famously intense traffic jams. He also has an important message for Americans: Chai already means tea! So you don’t need to say “chai tea.”