Audiences have been treated to some incredible iterations and performances of Spider-Man over his years in the media. While Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland are iconic in every way, there have been countless runner-ups who have gotten incredibly close to grabbing the role of the web-slinger.

With the character being so popular, the casting processes for each version of the character have been very public, offering fans innumerable looks into what could have been for the numerous Spider-Man franchises across the years. With every casting potential, there's a potential world of very different movies and versions of the character.

10 Leonardo DiCaprio

James Cameron's Canceled Spider-Man Film & 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Hollywood titan Leonardo DiCaprio had the chance to be Spider-Man twice, both in James Cameron's canceled film and Sam Raimi's famous trilogy. Being such a top contender for Cameron's Spider-Man film before its cancelation meant it was almost ensured that he would be on the list of potentials for Raimi's first film.

Leonardo DiCaprio has landed seemingly nothing but incredible roles throughout his immensely successful acting career and bringing Spider-Man into the mix may have made him an even more unstoppable force in the industry, especially with how quality the Raimi trilogy ended up being received. While many who have delved into the canceled film's original plans may say that the film was not of high quality, it's hard to deny that it would have been magical to see the acting wonder play one of the world's greatest superheroes.

9 James Franco

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Now known as Peter Parker's best friend Harry Osborn in the Sam Raimi trilogy, James Franco initially auditioned for the titular character. Upon learning that he didn't land the role, Franco notes how disappointed he was, but was optimistic after getting the phone call from Raimi regarding the role of Harry Osborn. Just coming out of a breakout role as James Dean in the film of the same name, James Dean, the role offered something very different in his lineup of roles at the time.

Raimi mentioned that no one else auditioned for the role and offered it exclusively to Franco. In a world where Franco ended up grabbing the job of Peter Parker, who knows what would have happened to Tobey Maguire's career, how different future films like Spider-Man: No Way Home could have ended up, and who would've ended up being Harry Osborn in the trilogy instead of Franco?

8 Jake Gyllenhaal

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Another actor who was up for the role and would later land another role in the Spider-Man mythos is Jake Gyllenhaal, who would eventually become Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Suffering from a back injury and dealing with tough salary negotiations at Sony, Tobey Maguire was almost out of his role for the sequel, Spider-Man 2.

When considering a recast, Sony looked to many actors, including Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal has gone on record stating that Tobey is Spider-Man and that when an actor plays a character in a movie, that character becomes theirs. So, while he may have been up for the role, he fully supports keeping Maguire in the role. With how much many loved Maguire in the role, it's safe to say that Gyllenhaal not securing the role was for the best and worked out for him in the end regardless.

7 Nat Wolff

The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Beginning his career in Nickelodeon's Naked Brothers Band, Nat Wolff has been in the acting space for quite a while and, being a talented young actor, it was inevitable that he would eventually be in the running for the role of Spider-Man, given that Marvel Studios reached out to pretty much every young male actor in the business for the character's role in Captain America: Civil War.

The casting process for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's rendition of the character was about as public as casting processes get. Dozens of young actors were announced to be in the running, including Nat Wolff, who, when speaking about roles he wished he had gotten, mentioned his audition for Spider-Man and that it would have been big for his career when asked if there were any roles he'd

wished he'd gotten, "There's been a few, but then it always works out ... I was up for a lot. I was up for Spider-Man, that would've been big."

6 Alden Ehrenreich

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

When one door closes, another one opens, which seems to be the case for Alden Ehrenreich. Before he landed the gig as young Han Solo for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ehrenreich was in the final running against Andrew Garfield himself to play Spider-Man in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man. Ehrenreich was a fairly unknown actor at the time, having not been in many stand-out films before his debut in both Beautiful Creatures and Blue Jasmine in 2013.

Many noted at the time that he may have been too unknown to warrant the role, but looking forward to where he's gotten to now, it's safe to say in a universe where Ehrenreich played a Marvel character, we'd definitely been in for a treat. Especially given that his current type of cast has been fairly stoic roles, which fits the vibe of The Amazing Spider-Man very well.

5 Tom Cruise

Canceled Cannon Films Spider-Man Film & 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Believe it or not, the now legendary Tom Cruise has been a potential for the role of Spider-Man both before and recently! When talking to SlashFilm in an exclusive interview upon the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the directors spoke about a potential version of the film featuring a Tom Cruise Spider-Man, "There was a movie version of a movie about Spider-Man in Miles' universe about the real person Spider-Man, but it was a James Cameon-directed movie with Tom Cruise as Spidey."

There was a rumor that, back in the 80s, Tom Cruise was up for the role for a Spider-Man movie produced by Cannon Films. To pay tribute to this potential casting, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse directors almost made a version of the film in which Miles Morales would learn about Spider-Man through films rather than comic books, with Tom Cruise playing the movie version of the character.

4 Asa Butterfield

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Asa Butterfield was one of the final potential castings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's search for their new Spider-Man. Known best at the time for his role in Ender's Game, many fans clamored at the idea of Butterfield portraying the new young hero in Captain America: Civil War with fan edits circling the internet showing what Butterfield might look like in the role.

When speaking to Collider about the potential casting in promotion for his hit series Sex Education, Butterfield noted that he believes all things happen for a reason and, in the end, everything worked out for the better for both him and Holland. Butterfield brings an incredible performance to Sex Education, so many fans have gone on record agreeing with his sentiment as he would never have been cast on the show if not for this missed Marvel opportunity.

3 Heath Ledger

'Spider-Man' (2002)

It's a startling fact to learn that the man who gave one of the greatest cinematic super villain performances of all time was also almost one of the world's most beloved heroes. Heath Ledger was apparently eyed for the role all the way back when Sam Raimi was first conceptualizing his first Spider-Man film in 2002.

Whilst the performance would've been a sight to behold, many note this as another case of everything working out for the better, as fans and critics all over the world still view Ledger's performance as the Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight as one of the best villain performances of all time. The sheer talent displayed and impact on the world through Ledger's The Dark Knight performance is virtually impossible to surpass in importance, so many were glad to see this casting as the web-slinger not work out.

2 Charlie Rowe

Marvel Cinematic Universe

One of the more unknown actors to make the potential Spider-Man list, Charlie Rowe, was one of the other runner-ups in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's casting call. Charlie is well-liked by a niche of fans for giving off a great Peter Parker look with his name appearing in more than just a few fan cast edits and discussions across the internet. Rowe got pretty far in the casting process, actually, making it all the way to a full-screen test for the role.

Alls well that ended well with Rowe as he handled not getting the role very well, going on Twitter to publicly congratulate Tom Holland, whilst still mentioning that he thinks he would've made a good Spider-Man regardless. In another universe, maybe Holland would've been the one taking to Twitter to congratulate Rowe.

1 Timothée Chalamet

Marvel Cinematic Universe

One of Hollywood's youngest and biggest breakout stars from the last decade, Timothée Chalamet, was among the final contenders against Tom Holland for the Spider-Man role in Captain America: Civil War. Chalamet has gone on record stating how excited he was about the potentially groundbreaking role whilst also being a nervous wreck. But who wouldn't be?

Chalamet has had zero problem looking for work since then, though, going on to star in the Oscar-nominated Dune. A film in which he ended up working alongside his potential co-star Zendaya, which served as a full circle moment for fans who were looking forward to Chalamet potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she portrays Spider-Man's love interest, Michelle Jones. Safe to say that given the chemistry they have in the Dune franchise, Chalamet would have made a more than serviceable Spider-Man for the MCU.

