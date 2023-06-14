Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends debuted in 1981 on NBC's Saturday morning lineup, a fun, light-hearted, animated series which was reportedly developed as NBC's answer to ABC's successful Super Friends franchise. The show was initially created to feature Spider-Man (Dan Gilvezan), Iceman (Frank Welker), and the Human Torch. However, as was the case for a number of Marvel characters, the rights to the Human Torch had been sold off, with Universal owning the rights to the character at the time. So a new character with similar powers, Firestar (Kathy Garver), was created for the show. In all, 24 episodes aired, spanning three seasons, and all but one are available to stream on Disney+. That episode is "The Quest of the Red Skull."

What Happens in "The Quest of the Red Skull"?

The episode sees Peter noticing something is awry at Professor Hiawatha Smith's (Michael Ansara) home. He quickly switches into his Spider-Man gear to investigate and comes across two of the Red Skull's (Peter Cullen) thugs. They are looking for the "Scorpio Engraving," a map to a hidden stash of Nazi secret, experimental weapons. Spidey is gassed before he can stop the pair, and they make off with the engraving. Firestar and Iceman arrive to see to their friend, but when Professor Smith arrives home, a fight ensues until the truth is revealed. The four join forces to stop the Red Skull, and journey to an African jungle, where the Red Skull has found the weaponry. The Red Skull captures the Spider-Friends and straps them to rockets, aimed at an unspecified country in an effort to start World War III. Thankfully, Smith frees Firestar, who is then able to release Spider-Man and Iceman. They steer the missiles back from whence they had come, but can only speculate if the Red Skull survived.

Why Is This 'Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends' Episode Not on Disney+?

There's no official reason given for the episode's absence on the streaming service (NBC also pulled the episode from syndication), but it isn't hard to figure out. Nazi imagery, primarily swastikas, is prevalent throughout the episode, with one especially large swastika being used as the X that marks the spot the Red Skull is searching for. Allusions to the Nazi party and the Red Skull's association with it are specified outright. Shouts of "Heil, Hitler!" can be heard intermittently, and good ol' Adolf Hitler himself can be seen in an on-screen projection.

There is another reason why the episode is controversial, which doesn't get the same play: cultural representation. Specifically, a Native American character: Professor Hiawatha Smith, as mentioned above. In many ways, the character is a positive depiction of Native Americans. Smith is a college professor at ESU, keeps the traditions and rituals of his ancestors alive, and is a skilled fighter who can communicate with and command almost all animals. Creator Dennis Marks stated in an interview that Smith was his Indiana Jones. But the name "Hiawatha" is cringe-inducing at best, racist at its worst. Then there's the dialogue for Smith. Speaking to a python, Smith says, “Great Python, hear the Indian gods who respect all life! Crush the metal bar that holds me! Crush it, Great Python, crush it!” Better yet, holding his ear down to the ground and saying, "They have been here, the earthworms are restless.” It's painfully stereotypical, with a "dated" descriptor the kindest that can be said of it.

The Exclusion of This 'Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends' Is Hypocritical

The absence of "The Quest of The Red Skull" on Disney+ is justified, clearly, but it doesn't really make sense. Those well-versed in the comic book history of the Red Skull already know about his Nazi Germany roots, so there are no surprises. Those who aren't familiar with the character surely know that Nazi Germany was bad, even in the age group the series is geared towards. The Red Skull makes appearances in other Marvel-related content, none more prominently than in Captain America: The First Avenger and his association with Nazi Germany isn't glossed over. One could argue that because the Red Skull is the leader of Hydra, a division of the Nazi party, it isn't the same. Frankly, that's splitting hairs, as the criminal organization is clearly based on the Nazi regime, and the "Hail Hydra!" line serves the same purpose, pronouncing allegiance, and has been used repeatedly throughout the MCU's films.

The visually striking "Be Prepared" sequence of The Lion King, replete with goose-stepping hyenas, is fashioned after the infamous Nazi propaganda film Triumph of the Will. The 1991 film The Rocketeer has the hero of the film fighting Nazis, including a Hollywood screen actor who is a Nazi German spy. Another of the series' episodes, "Sunfire," was slapped with the "contains racially insensitive content" disclaimer due to two Japanese characters, the mutant Sunfire (Jerry Dexter) and antagonist Genju (Keye Luke), speaking in stereotypical-sounding accents. The Rocketeer also has a disclaimer. No, not about the Nazis, or the use of Nazi imagery. The Nazi content is secondary to the evils of the movie's tobacco content. If one were to go through all the content available on Disney+, there is far more problematic content than a 22-minute episode of a 1980s superhero animated series where the Nazis are the villains. A disclaimer could easily have been added to "The Quest of The Red Skull," too.

The omission of "The Quest of The Red Skull" from Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends isn't Disney+'s biggest sin, and the rationale behind it is justifiable, even if the decision to do so is questionable. The truth is, censorship in any form will always be a sensitive subject that defies a clear-cut definition of right or wrong. For every viewer that lauds the decision to keep the episode off of the streaming site, there's another viewer irritated that they aren't even given the option to choose whether to watch it or not. Like most taboo material, the episode can be viewed online, so you can decide if Disney+ made the right choice or at least the choice you would have made yourself.