I watch Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends for the same reason I read Marvel's Epic Collections: to get a good look at where Spider-Man has been — and a better look at how far he has come. Here, the characters move like action figures with single points of articulation and no personality; it's as if the animators lifted the designs from toys of the time and put them to screen. Despite that, there's a lot to love here.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends premiered in 1981, nearly two decades after the character's debut in Amazing Fantasy #15. The Silver Age of Comics had come and gone, ushering in the Bronze Age and introducing the world to a slew of new characters. In addition to building on what was going on in comics at the time, one of the most noteworthy things the series accomplished was introducing the character of Firestar, who was created specifically for this series.

Perhaps the most outdated aspect of the show is the stereotypes it scattered across a few of its early episodes — while Disney has taken steps to condemn these racist depictions, the show's legacy is still tainted by these prejudices. And let's be honest: Despite its charm, Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends probably won't impress new or casual Marvel fans. It's very much stuck in a cheesy, excessively exclamatory style akin to that of Marvel's Silver Age, and it knows it. But thanks to a hilarity derived from its resemblance to the Silver Age style, and an earnest commitment to fun, the show is an absolute blast.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends may not boast the eye-popping visuals and occasional depth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but as a harmless diversion, it does its job. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, we've put together a list of the most watchable installments in the series.

"The Fantastic Mr. Frump"

Image via Marvel

Doctor Doom obtains a powerful amulet with the intent of using it to conquer the world, but his plan goes sideways almost immediately. A mopey thrift shop owner comes upon the amulet, quickly deduces that the artifact is giving him everything he wants, and starts causing trouble for Spidey and company. Mr. Frump's most fantastic feat, though, is his conjuring of Genghis Khan, mythological beasts, and the “weirdest creature in the universe” in almost the same breath.

“The Fantastic Mr. Frump” is far more fun — and more innocuous — than almost every other episode, if only because the only real threat is Frump's desire to get back at a world that shunned him. His wishes are outrageous and specific; part of the fun becomes guessing what kinds of frivolities he'll wish for next.

It's one of the rare entries that doesn't take itself seriously at all and is all the better for it.

"Seven Little Superheroes"

Image via Marvel

As far as Spider-Man villains go, you can't get more classic than the Chameleon (played here by Hans Conried). He was one of the first adversaries Spidey ever faced, dating back to the web-slinger's second appearance in 1963's The Amazing Spider-Man #1. He may not be an A-Lister this days, but that doesn't mean he can't cause some serious problems for Spider-Man.

Here, Chameleon's scheming isn't particularly clever, and that's a big part of why this episode is so much fun. The episode's unimaginative use of Chameleon's power is hilarious, partly for its shameless repetitiveness and partly for its insistence that the dastardly shape-shifter be taken seriously. Taken as a product of what Marvel used to be (and how most '80s cartoons were), it's easier to judge the show on its own merits rather than expecting it to be remotely similar to the MCU in tone, style...anything, really.

RELATED: Who Voices Spider-Man/Peter Parker in 'Marvel's What If...?' Episode 5?

"Spidey Goes Hollywood"

Image via Marvel

This one may be my favorite. Hysterically bad Mysterio plot aside, “Spidey Goes Hollywood” is a genuinely fun adventure that gives us a glimpse into Spider-Man's fame. It also kicks off with a fun misdirect: we're led to believe Spidey is saving a woman from a burning building, but when his web snaps and he plummets into a waiting cushion, it's clear we're on a movie set.

This is called a pattern interrupt. In this case, it changes things up and shies away from beginning the same way almost every other episode does.

The plot is straightforward: Hollywood director Sam Blockbuster (because of course that's his name) wants to make a Spider-Man movie. The only problem is that the production appears to be cursed. And it kind of is. Mysterio is pulling the strings, eventually forcing the actual Spider-Man to star in the movie.

“Spidey Goes Hollywood” flirts with sophistication before abandoning it altogether, once again falling back into its focus on hokey heroics and stilted dialogue. Still, it showcases some of the show's better moments, thus earning it a place on this list.

"The Vengeance of Loki"

Image via Marvel Studios

The fantasy elements of Thor and Loki's corner of the Marvel mythos mesh well with the silliness of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. If anything, it's the more grounded moments that suffer.

Fortunately, there's nothing grounded about this episode. Loki assumes Thor's appearance and wreaks havoc on New York City, forcing Spidey and his super-buddies to step up and stop him.

This story is best suited for a series like this; here, it can lean into its weirdness as hard as it wants and it would be par for the course. Nothing feels out of place; it's all just as corny as it needs to be, and it works well within the parameters set by '80s cartoon standards.

Spider-Man Unmasked!

Image via Marvel Studios

An absolute worst-case scenario for Peter Parker would be someone publicly revealing that he's Spider-Man. And honestly, there's a good reason he runs around in a mask and tights. If the world found out who he really was, every person in his life would need to pack their bags and leave town. They'd be in immediate danger, which scares Spidey more than any villain ever could.

Well, in “Spider-Man: Unmasked,” this fear becomes a reality. The Sandman discovers that Peter Parker is Spider-Man and immediately acts upon that information, spelling big trouble for the webhead and his pals. The episode plays out about as you'd expect, but it's worth the trip.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends is streaming now on Disney+.

KEEP READING: Why 'Spider-Man 3's Sandman Is One of the Franchise's Best Villains

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: 'The Cleaner' Trailer Reveals a Gripping Crime Drama Starring King Orba, Luke Wilson, and Lynda Carter 1091 Pictures will release the film on Digital and On-Demand on October 12.

Read Next