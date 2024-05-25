The Big Picture X-Men '97 is a hit, reviving beloved mutants with nods to iconic storylines and characters from the Marvel Universe.

Spider-Man '98 speculation sparked by crossover cameos in X-Men '97, fueling buzz for a potential revival series.

Legal hurdles may delay Spider-Man '98, but the success of X-Men '97 proves fan interest in nostalgic Marvel shows.

The word is out, and X-Men '97 is a runaway success. The animated series, a continuation of the iconic 1990s show X-Men: The Animated Series, managed to live up to the hype. The show has quickly become one of Marvel's most buzzed about series in recent memory. X-Men '97 not only succeeds as an exceptional adaptation of the comic book adventures of Marvel's merry band of mutants, but the show also features Easter eggs, cameos, and references to various other characters and stories from across the Marvel Universe.

The first season of X-Men '97 even features appearances of characters from another popular 1990s Marvel animated series that aired on Fox Kids alongside X-Men: The Animated Series — Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Of course, seeing Spider-Man and other characters from his popular '90s series appear in X-Men '97 ignited fan discussion across social media, which raises the question: Why not follow up X-Men '97 with a continuation of the 1990s Spider-Man series? Fans are already speculating on a prospective name — Spider-Man '98!

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' Laid the Groundwork for a Marvel Cinematic Universe

The wave of comic book movies that began in the 2000s with X-Men, Spider-Man, and more would not have been possible without the success of X-Men: The Animated Series in the 1990s. However, Spider-Man took things a step further than X-Men. Spidey's show brought together disparate groups of characters from totally different series that were airing at the same time. Essentially, Spider-Man: The Animated Series and showrunner John Semper proved that creating a cohesive animated universe was possible, by combining elements from different shows and using the same characters and actors. This brought forth the 1990s Marvel Animated Universe, featuring multiple shows running across separate networks years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born. X-Men: The Animated Series was like a proof of concept for bringing Marvel’s comic book heroes to life in a motion picture format. But Spider-Man: The Animated Series demonstrated that characters from separate character families can work and exist together onscreen!

The Spider-Man Season 2 storyline, "Neogenic Nightmare," led to a two-part crossover with X-Men: The Animated Series in the episodes, "The Mutant Agenda" and "Mutants Revenge." These episodes saw Spider-Man meet and interact with the cast of X-Men: The Animated Series. Moreover, the groundbreaking, revolutionary animated superhero crossover brought all the voice actors from X-Men: The Animated Series to reprise their respective roles. Later on, Spider-Man crossed over with another '90s Marvel Animated series, Iron Man. Iron Man was voiced by Robert Hays, in the Iron Man animated show that ran in syndication from 1994-1996 and appeared in multiple episodes of Spider-Man. Iron Man's show was not even airing on Fox Kids at the time, like Spider-Man and X-Men. It was truly an epic era for Marvel fans to see various characters from separate shows interacting together onscreen.

'X-Men '97' Resolved a Major Loose Plot Thread From 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series'

What got the ball rolling on the Spider-Man '98 talk was the Wallcrawler's cameo appearance in the X-Men '97 Season 1 episode, "Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 1," showing Spider-Man in his full glory. While Spider-Man didn't speak in the episode, he appeared in full view, evoking a visual update of his 1990s animated appearance. Spider-Man previously made only one partial cameo appearance in X-Men: The Animated Series during "The Phoenix Saga." However, this was not Spidey’s only appearance in X-Men '97. In the season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction — Part 3," Spider-Man is featured again, this time out of costume as his Peter Parker alter-ego, and he's with none other than his beloved Mary Jane Watson. They're wearing the same outfits they wore through much of the Spider-Man: The Animated Series run in the 1990s. Showing Peter with Mary Jane finally ties off a loose plot thread that was left unresolved by the '90s Spidey series.

Spidey's show ended with Madame Web taking Spider-Man to reunite with his long-lost girlfriend, Mary Jane. Previously, Mary Jane was lost in an interdimensional void during a fight with the Green Goblin. Peter was seemingly reunited with Mary Jane later, but this turned out to be a Hydro-Man-based clone of MJ created by Miles Warren, and she eventually disintegrated. While the show ended under the impression that Peter might soon reunite with Mary Jane, fans never actually got to see it happen. X-Men '97 showed that Peter did eventually reunite with Mary Jane, and they were together as the chaos of the season finale unfolded across the globe.

Speaking to ScreenRant about the jaw-dropping reveal, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed the Peter and Mary Jane reunion, saying, "It is amazing to see them back on screen together. I wish we could tell that whole adventure with Madame Web and figure out how exactly he did it!" He went a bit further, perhaps suggesting that fans could one day see this adventure unfold onscreen, "Maybe one day, we as fanboys could certainly dream.” One thing is certain: The cameo appearances in X-Men '97 will only intensify those dreams.

Potential Roadblocks for a Hypothetical 'Spider-Man '98'

Looking ahead to a hypothetical Spider-Man '98, one potential roadblock is that Marvel Animation is currently focused on rolling out a different Spider-Man animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It was originally announced in 2021 as a prequel series to Spider-Man: Homecoming, titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year and was to depict how Peter Parker becomes Spider-Man in the MCU. That premise has since changed, with the show no longer strictly adhering to the MCU canon, and it will now unfold within an alternate reality of the MCU. The series will feature Peter Parker in his freshman year of high school as he begins his journey as Spider-Man. It's unlikely that Marvel Animation will look into developing Spider-Man '98 until Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is released and runs its course. By that time, momentum for a potential Spider-Man '98 continuation could wane.

Based on Marvel Studios' TV rights, creating a Spider-Man '98 series appears legally viable. As reported by Deadline, Sony Pictures controls the live-action rights to Spider-Man and about 900 Marvel characters. In 2009, Marvel Studios regained the animated television rights to Spider-Man, stipulating that the character can be used in any animated TV series with episodes less than 44 minutes in length. In the past 15 years, Marvel Animation has produced several new animated Spider-Man TV programs, so it's unlikely there will be any copyright or legal issues regarding the Sony Pictures deal. The 1994 animated series was produced by Marvel Entertainment and Saban Entertainment years before Sony became involved in the Spider-Man franchise, in contrast to The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series, which was produced and is still owned by Sony Pictures Television. However, the music rights might prove to be a cause for concern.

Of course, X-Men '97 brought back the iconic opening theme song from the classic 1990s animated series. However, Marvel Studios had to jump through many hoops to secure the music rights from the original series, so that the iconic theme could still be used in X-Men '97. The theme music for X-Men: The Animated Series, created by Ronald Wasserman, Haim Saban, and Shuki Levy, was allegedly plagiarized from a 1980s Hungarian show called Linda, leading to a lawsuit. The lawsuit was later settled, and Marvel Studios obtained the rights to use the music in the show.

Haim Saban also composed the theme song for the 1990s Spider-Man show, but it was performed by guitarist Joe Perry. If there were many legal issues Marvel had to untangle, so the show could have the X-Men animated theme music in X-Men '97, Marvel Studios might not be up for another complicated legal process just to enable Spider-Man '98. That said, if Marvel Animation were to move forth with an animated update of Spider-Man, it would be imperative to retain the classic music and opening theme song.

Currently, the only animated Spider-Man show in the works at Marvel Animation is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which will debut on Disney+ at a later date. While Brad Winderbaum seems open to the idea of a 1990s Spidey revival, it only exists as a fun idea for now. However, Spidey's appearances in X-Men '97 certainly prove that fans and audiences are eager for more of that version of the Web-head to make a comeback.

