Spider-Man has existed in the animated realm since 57 years ago, beginning with his first ever series, titled Spider-Man (creative...), in 1967. Ever since, he's had the opportunity to go on some incredible adventures alongside his fellow Marvel heroes. For the most part, Spider-Man has pretty much had free rein to crossover with whoever he likes, years before the MCU did.

Whether he's teaming up with the cosmos' strongest guardians or Earth's mightiest heroes, Spider-Man has gotten his way around the Marvel universe from street-level to space. Marvel's Friendly Neighborhood Wall Crawler's animated career has been incredibly enjoyable and a joy to watch for fans everywhere. Fans growing up in these animated series got to experience Spider-Men, who didn't have to kick butt alone.

10 Peter Proves Johnny Storm's Innocence

'Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes' (2006)

Most Spider-Man team-ups feature Spider-Man teaming up with other superheroes to save the day. But only once has Peter Parker gotten the chance to save the day. Until Fantastic Four: World's Greatest Heroes, in which the first family of Marvel was in dire need of some positive PR. In hopes of showing the public examples of the Fantastic Four doing heroic deeds, Johnny Storm (Christopher Jacot) hires Peter Parker (Sam Vincent) to take photos of the first family in action.

But when Johnny gets into hot water, the only person who can get him out of it is good 'ol Peter and his footage that Reed uses to clear Johnny's name. Spider-Man never appears due to legal issues, and, honestly, it's kind of for the best. It gives Peter Parker the time to shine and have his own moment in the spotlight, which never really happens outside of this episode.

9 Secret Wars

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994)

It's no secret that Spider-Man: The Animated Series was created to sell toys in the early '90s. So adapting a comic book story like Secret Wars was the perfect opportunity to get all the Marvel heroes existing in the Marvel Animated Universe at the time together for one big collaboration, in hopes of pushing more toys. Getting the entire Marvel Animated Universe together in Battleworld ended up being a great crossover.

Spider-Man (Christopher Daniel Barnes) got the chance to team up with the likes of Iron Man (Robert Hayes), the X-Men, The Fantastic Four, and many other heroes and villains alike. It's certainly the biggest number of superheroes he's been surrounded by in a crossover, and it's a sight to behold for any comic book fan.

8 Helping Daredevil Fight Kingpin

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994)

A fan favorite friendship from the comic books is, by far, Daredevil and Spider-Man. Two of Marvel's greatest street-level heroes teaming up has always been a treat for fans, and to see the two team up in animation in Spider-Man: The Animated Series to face off with their legendary common enemy, Kingpin (Roscoe Lee Browne), was a great adventure to watch.

The banter between the heroes' two contrasting personalities always leads to great moments and dialogue, which is a major treat when it comes to their team-up in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, as it highlights the major differences between the characters' ideologies. Daredevil (Edward Albert) and Spider-Man will never be an incredible pair, and one can only hope audiences get to see them come together in the MCU.

7 Fighting Carnage Thanos with the Guardians of the Galaxy

'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' (2015)

One of the more wacky crossovers that Spider-Man has gotten to do over more recent years is his team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Spider-Man is no stranger to aliens on his own side of New York, having dealt with the alien race known as the symbiotes time and time again. So it only made sense that they find their way into the crossover between Spider-Man and the Cosmo's greatest guardians.

What makes this crossover so absolutely crazy is the fact that not only did it include the likes of the Venom symbiote, Carnage symbiote, and Thanos (Isaac Singleton Jr.), but it also brought Carnage and Thanos together, creating Carnage Thanos. As if neither villain could get more deadly.

6 Helping the Avengers Fight Ultron

'Avengers Assemble' (2013)

When Ultron (Jim Meskimen) makes his big return to make trouble for the Avengers once more by taking over the body of an adaptoid, Iron Man (Adrian Pasdar) calls in Spider-Man (Drake Bell) as a temporary replacement for Captain America (Roger Craig Smith), who is out on another mission. The version of Spidey crossing over with Avengers Assemble is from Ultimate Spider-Man, so he brings a very cartoony and more immature vibe to the dynamic that isn't typically found in the series, which makes him a unique change of pace.

As they go toe-to-toe with Ultron, it's soon revealed exactly why Spider-Man was called in for a mission like this. Using the abilities of the adaptoid, Ultron had adapted to the Avengers' powers and skill sets alone, meaning he had zero intel on the wall-crawler, making him the ultimate trump card to help bring home the win for the Avengers.

5 Taking Down Sentinels & Herbert Landon with the X-Men

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994)

Spider-Man made headlines everywhere with his cameo in X-Men '97 earlier this year. But little do many know, this is not the first time the two franchises in the Marvel Animated Universe have crossed over. When Spider-Man discovered he was beginning to mutate into something, he sought out the help of Professor Xavier (Cedric Smith), only to come into conflict with the X-Men, fight deadly rogue Sentinels in the Danger Room, and get caught up in a battle against the terrifying Herbert Landon (David Warner).

It's always special when Spider-Man gets to team up and interact with the X-Men. He has such a great dynamic with the team that keeps every scene interesting. Also, the public's common misconception of Spider-Man being a mutant keeps him connected to the team, whether he likes it or not. Fans are patiently waiting for another potential crossover in the future of X-Men '97.

4 Facing A New Type of Goblin with Miles Morales

'Ultimate Spider-Man' (2012)

In the first Spider-Verse event done in Ultimate Spider-Man, Peter Parker lands on an earth where he is dead, and a young man named Miles Morales (Donald Glover) has taken up the mantle in his stead. Together, they face the Green Goblin of Miles' earth, who has wings, horns, and terrifying mutations unlike any Green Goblin seen before. Along the way, Peter gives Miles guidance on how to be a good Spider-Man.

What makes this crossover so impactful and important is the fact that Donald Glover voiced Miles Morales, which is huge for the Spider-Man fandom and pop culture in general. Ever since rumors began spreading during Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2's production that Glover could take up the mantle of Spider-Man in Tobey Maguire's stead, fans have been petitioning for Glover to portray the character in one way or another. So, when he finally got the chance to don the tights as the new Afro-Latino Spider-Man, Miles Morales, it was a huge moment, to be sure.