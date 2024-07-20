The Spider-Man franchise is one of the most popular in the superhero genre and arguably the best in the business. However, the wall-crawler himself isn't always the best part of every film. The characters in each film have always been incredibly written and often find themselves becoming fan favorites and even eclipsing Spider-Man himself.

Whether it be Peter Parker's love interest, the villain of the film or another character altogether, these figures command the screen to the point where they might be among the best in superhero cinema. A good character in a Spider-Man film consists of writing that keeps the audience engaged, memorable moments, great performances, design, and an impact on the story overall. And while the friendly neighborhood is the star of the show, sometimes others claim the spotlight.

1 Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe)

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

When testing a formula known simply as "Oz," Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) makes the reckless decision to test it on himself and loses his grip on sanity while gaining newfound super abilities. Equipped with a glider and an armored suit made for the military, he becomes the menacing villain known as The Green Goblin, the greatest Spider-Man villain there is. After dying in Spider-Man, he would come back in Spider-Man: No Way Home through the multiverse and murder Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

In Spider-Man, though, Norman Osborn murders dozens of people and goes on to attack Aunt May (Rosemary Harris) in her home and throw Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) off a bridge soon after. The very definition of a scene-stealing, scenery-chewing performance, Willem Dafoe's work is exceptional and one of the best in all of superhero media. The Green Goblin was already a staple in Marvel history, but the three-time Oscar-nominated actor truly took the character to another level.

2 Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire)

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man 2 is known as one of the best superhero films of all time, and for good reason. As Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) begins to question his life as Spider-Man and why he should stay in the hero business if it has such a profoundly negative effect on his personal life, he begins to lose his powers. The timing couldn't be worse, as the menacing Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) begins to strike in New York.

Peter Parker's personal struggle and character arc in Spider-Man 2 is one of the best in action movie history. Superhero storytelling doesn't get much better than Spider-Man 2, and it's all because of Peter's relatable and deeply resonating arc, making him the absolute highlight of the film and the reason it is so memorable in the first place. Spider-Man 2 cemented Tobey Maguire's legacy and ensured he would be many fans' favorite Peter Parker.

3 Flint Marko/Sandman (Thomas Haden Church)

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

There's a general opinion that, when it comes to Spider-Man films, Spider-Man 3 is among the worst, thanks to being overcrowded in both the character and plotline departments. In an ideal world, Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church) would be the only major antagonist of the film, as he is the most compelling character. His motivation for villainy simply being that he wants to get money for his daughter Penny's (Perla Haney-Jardine) medical bills is relatable and, honestly, heartwarming.

Some don't even consider Flint Marko a full villain. His murder of Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) was a mistake Peter forgave him for, and his motivations are honorable. This unique approach makes him such a compelling villain, and the conflict of Peter having to stop him feels a lot more complex than your standard Spider-Man baddie like Venom (Topher Grace). His initial scene as Sandman is one of the most moving sequences in a superhero film, as well.

4 Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield)

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

When news came out that, after the critical failure of Spider-Man 3, Sony Pictures would be rerouting and rebooting the franchise with a new Spider-Man actor, they were hesitant at best. But when the reboot was released in 2012, and the world saw Andrew Garfield in action in The Amazing Spider-Man, so many fans fell in love with the young actor, and he quickly became a fan-favorite.

Peter's writing in The Amazing Spider-Man is actually quite good. The chip on his shoulder feels incredibly reminiscent of the early Stan Lee days of Spider-Man comics, and making him a more flawed individual makes him even more compelling than typical. Ever the charmer, two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield's performance is also deeply layered and profound, bringing incredible emotion to his work and making his passion shine through the entire film.

5 Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone)

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Almost every single person can agree that the chemistry between Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) is the absolute highlight of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Emma Stone's immense talent is on full display, and her arc of going off on her own to England while still being in love with Peter is super captivating. Her charm and explosive chemistry with Peter make her death all the more heartbreaking.

One of the saddest moments in superhero cinema is easily the death of Gwen Stacy, and it can't be denied that it's because of how great of a character Gwen is, especially in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The writers and Stone herself do an excellent job of making Gwen a three-dimensional character outside of being simply a ploy to Peter's arc. She has an independent arc with agency and exists for herself rather than as an extension of Peter.