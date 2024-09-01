Spider-Man films have always been some of the most monumental and great in the superhero genre. Spider-Man is the most popular Marvel character, so his films consistently have mounds of money, talent and care put into them, resulting in some incredible pieces of media. Each movie brings an amazing performance or two to the screen, proving there's more to the superhero genre than just men in tights.

No matter the quality of the film itself, every Spider-Man movie has at least one character or actor who absolutely steals the show and brings a super noteworthy performance to the screen that people can't help but remember. Usually, the actor stealing the show is the villain, love interest, or, of course, the lead actor. Whoever it is, these actors deliver the best performance in their respective Spider-Man movies, with some ranking among the superhero genre's all-time best.

1 Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin)

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The first Spider-Man film, directed by Sam Raimi, helped define the standard of quality for superhero films moving forward; it's a huge part of why the genre is as big as they are today. One of the biggest strengths of the first Spider-Man film is the primary antagonist, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Spider-Man's greatest villain and nemesis came into the film guns blazing and stole the show from everyone else on the screen.

Willem Dafoe knows exactly how to play a complex and layered character while also making him incredibly scary. The Green Goblin is typically known as one of the most badass Spider-Man villains, all thanks to Dafoe's performance. While terrifying, Dafoe forces audiences' eyes onto him by incorporating camp elements that make it impossible to look away from his mesmerizing skills. His ability to go between the Goblin and Norman Osborn personalities is superb and makes him one of the best performers in superhero cinema.

2 Rosemary Harris (Aunt May)

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man 2 is one of the greatest superhero films of all time, and the brilliant performances brought to the screen are one of the major reasons why it works so well. While most would expect the greatest performance to be Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) or Doctor Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), they most likely wouldn't think about the one and only Aunt May (Rosemary Harris).

Rosemary Harris' performance in Spider-Man 2 is the heart of the film's emotional core. Harris brings a warm, loving, and understanding performance that comforts not only Peter Parker but the audience, too. Her plot, which gives Peter the strength to get back up and become Spider-Man again, is as effective because Harris excels in every scene she's in and is clearly invested on every level, making Aunt May the best character in Spider-Man 2. Harris' performance makes Peter's comeback feel more believable and honest; without her, so many of the emotional beats of the film would not work.

3 Thomas Haden Church (Flint Marko/Sandman)

'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Sam Raimi's third Spider-Man installment typically catches a lot of flak for how overpacked the villains' roster and plot can get, with some even claiming it to be among the worst superhero movies. But if there's one thing that everyone can agree on, it's that the film's primary antagonist should have been solely Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and not included the likes of Venom (Topher Grace).

Sandman's emotional story involving his dying daughter drives him to actually become an incredible superhero movie villain. Thomas Haden Church's work helps bring the emotion necessary to sell such a delicate story. He gives a gruff performance while still letting his sadness and desperation come through. The scene he shares with Peter Parker, in which he apologizes for killing Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson), is tear-jerking and sincere, thanks to Church's earnest performance.

4 Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

It's no secret that Andrew Garfield is commonly known as the best Spider-Man actor so far. His astounding performance in The Amazing Spider-Man helped define his reputation, which was only decent among his contemporaries but has only grown in standing since. Garfield's portrayal is raw, honest and sincere, and it's clear that he has a deep love for the character.

While the direction and screenwriting of The Amazing Spider-Man left a lot to be desired for some audience members, Garfield's performance was praised all around, and for good reason. He brings a certain heart and sincerity to every scene, no matter the context or intention, that enhances both the character and the scene itself to a whole new level. Garfield captures the true essence of Spider-Man, being effortlessly cool without actually trying to be.

5 Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy)

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone is the other side of the coin that made The Amazing Spider-Man franchise so special. Her chemistry with Andrew Garfield brings the duology to life and creates one of the best on-screen romances of all time. But Gwen Stacy's relationship with Peter Parker isn't what makes Stone's performance so special: Gwen is a very independent character who works alongside Peter and not in service of him.

Stone portrays Gwen with an honesty that makes viewers fall in love with her just as much as Peter does, making her inevitable death even more heartbreaking. The way she approaches playing the character is honest and genuine in pretty much every way. Stone brings a softness to her portrayal while still embodying Gwen's fierceness whenever needed, creating the most three-dimensional of Spidey's on-screen love interests.

6 Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes/The Vulture)

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

While he may have started his superhero film career in the DC universe as the iconic Caped Crusader, Michael Keaton eventually made his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to portray the villain in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Vulture runs an operation, selling tech made from the remnants of superhero battles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Vulture is written to contrast Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.); thus, he is a man put down by the rich and powerful, developing an understandable disdain for them. Keaton performs in a way that brings out his gruff nature very well while also making his surprise role as a father to Liz Allan (Laura Harrier) in the third act very believable. Keaton brings reliability to the role along with the warmth and sincerity that a father would have, masking his rough-around-the-edges exterior that Peter knows all too well.