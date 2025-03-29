Since Tom Holland debuted in the MCU as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, he’s been stealing scenes faster than he can shoot webs. With a performance that captures the youthful enthusiasm of Peter Parker’s early years, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man continues to charm audiences with plenty of acrobatic action and his endless supply of quotable quips.

Although Spider-Man is a relatively recent addition to the MCU, the fan-favorite Marvel Comics character has made a lasting impact on the franchise. As fan excitement continues to build for the fourth Spider-Man solo outing in July 2026, we look back at Spider-Man’s best quotes in each MCU movie. A collection of the best lines that exemplify his humor, bravery, and selflessness in the effort to protect others.

6 “Hey guys, you ever see that really old movie, The Empire Strikes Back?”

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

As the tension escalated between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War, the two former allies began to carefully assemble heroes sympathetic to their respective causes. When the two groups come face to face at a small airport housing a Quinjet that Rogers means to take, the collection of familiar faces is greeted by the newest member of the MCU: Spider-Man. Even though it becomes quickly apparent that the man behind the red mask is more likely a boy, his skills are nonetheless impressive, holding his own against Captain America with a limited amount of combat experience. After Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) increases his size to towering proportions, Stark’s team struggles until Spider-Man has a brilliant strategy inspired by an old movie the hero is familiar with.

Because viewers don’t get much time to learn about what the MCU’s version of Spider-Man is like, his lines in the fast-paced superhero battle royale offer insight into who this Peter is. Although the conflict between Stark and Rogers is a serious disagreement with lives at stake, Spider-Man is just happy to be there, starstruck by the famous superheroes he’s shooting webs at. He’s complimentary to the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), being a friendly neighborhood sparring partner by stopping their fight to admire his metal arm, which the former assassin has no idea how to take. Later, when Spider-Man refers to The Empire Strikes Back like it was made a century ago, the audience knows they’re getting a younger version of the wall-crawler with a knack for Disney advertising.