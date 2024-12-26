Brian Tyree Henry doesn't believe that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will have a happy ending. During a recent interview with Variety, the actor explained why audiences should be ready for an emotional conclusion to the beloved trilogy. Henry has voiced Miles' (Shameik Moore) father, Jeff Morales, over the course of both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The character was at the center of the narrative for the second installment, with Miles Morales attempting to prevent his death. Here's what Brian Tyree Henry had to say about the ending of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse:

"First of all, that’s loaded. And yes, the answer is yes. No, look, it takes time, but we got to make you wait a little bit. You know what I mean? But it’s coming. It’s coming. There’s not going to be a dry eye in the house. I’ll tell you that. Good luck. It’s not going to wrap up in a nice little bow what things do."

Not much is known about the plot of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The second installment in the franchise established how Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) needs Miles Morales to let the natural course of the multiverse flow, but the protagonist of this story won't allow his father to die. When these characters return to the big screen, Miles will be placed in a race against time. It was recently announced that Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson have been hired by Sony Pictures to direct Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The animated sequel has reportedly gone through a complicated development process, but the studio is getting ready to deliver a satisfactory conclusion to Miles' journey.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse featured a very talented voice cast in order to bring the next chapter in Miles' story to life on the screen. Hailee Steinfeld returned as Spider-Gwen, the hero who becomes the protagonist's love interest over time. Steinfeld is no stranger to Marvel action as the actress portrays a live-action version of Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Hawkeye. Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson ,and Jason Schwartzman were also part of the voice cast for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

When Will 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Be Released?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on March 29, 2024, but shortly after the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures removed the date from their schedule. A new launch date for the sequel hasn't been announced, with Sony working on the development of other projects based on the brand. A fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will swing into theaters on July 24, 2026. Audiences will have to enjoy the live-action Peter Parker's story while the studio figures out when to move forward with the animated Miles Morales.

A release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hasn't been set by Sony Pictures, but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. Release Date June 2, 2023 Director Joaquim Dos Santos , Kemp Powers , Justin K. Thompson Cast Shameik Moore , Hailee Steinfeld , Oscar Isaac , Jake Johnson Runtime 140 Minutes Writers Dave Callaham , Phil Lord , Christopher Miller

