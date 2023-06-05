Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'Spider-Man (Shameik Moore), Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), and all of their amazing Spider-friends are set to team up for what could be their last adventure with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the epic conclusion to Sony's animated Spider-Verse trilogy. To say that the first film in this incredible saga, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was a bit of a hit would be the understatement of the century. The Academy Award-winning feature not only beat Marvel Studios and DC Studios to the punch with a gripping multiverse-based plot, but Into the Spider-Verse also set a new standard for animation filmmaking, with films like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem taking inspiration.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was initially titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1, and while the title was since changed, the cliffhanger ending of the second film certainly indicates it was only the first half of a two-part story. That story is set to continue in the third and presumably final film in the storyline, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and the conclusion of this exciting story may be coming sooner than you. Here is everything we know about the trilogy capper's cast, release date, plot details, and more about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

When is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Coming Out?

Miles Morales will return to fight for the multiverse in less than a year, as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently slated to release next Spring on Friday, March 29th, 2023. As with all release dates, that is subject to change, especially since the ongoing Writer's Strike has delayed several projects. A similar fate has fallen onto a fourth Spider-Man film in the MCU starring Tom Holland, which is now in development limbo following the Strike. Since Beyond the Spider-Verse is effectively a "Part II," the film could already be deep in production and not be heavily impacted by the Writer's Strike, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Where Can You Watch Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will likely be coming exclusively to movie theaters once it arrives this March. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were theatrical releases and huge successes at the box office, so it's unlikely that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse would skip out on a theatrical release. A streaming release will likely come ninety days after the film's theatrical release. Who Sony Pictures decides to partner with for a streaming release is still uncertain. However, the production company recently partnered with The Walt Disney Company to bring many of Spidey's greatest hits to Disney+.

Is There A Trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

No trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been released as of yet. At the time of this writing, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released only a few days ago, so we likely won't get a first look at the film until a few months from now.

Who Stars in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

It's likley that nearly the entire returning case of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be returning for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Namely, this includes Dope star Shameik Moore returning to his iconic role as Miles Morales, New York's One and Only Spider-Man. He'll almost certainly spend most of his time facing off against the powerful villain The Spot, once again voiced by Asteroid City star Jason Schwartzman.

The end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse concludes with a new task force set to take a starring role in Beyond the Spider-Verse led by Spider-Gwen, played by Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld. This task force consists of Spider-Man (New Girl's Jake Johnson), his infant daughter Mayday Parker, Spider-Man India (Deadpool's Karan Soni), Spider-Punk (Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya), Peni Parker (Orange Is the New Black's Kimiko Glenn), Spider-Man Noir (Face-Off's Nicolas Cage), and Spider-Ham (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's John Mulaney). Miles and this new task force will almost certainly be at odds with the already existing task force, including Spider-Man 2099 (Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac) and Spider-Woman (Insecure's Issa Rae).

Also expected to return are Eternals star Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, and Blade star Mahershala Ali as Earth 42's variant of Aaron Davis. RELATED: Why Spider-Man Works Best In Animation

What Is the Spider-Verse Story So Far?

This multiverse trotting adventure begins with a struggling teenage boy named Miles Morales, who is struggling after moving to a preppy and isolating new school called Visions Academy. He does find solace in hanging out with his complicated uncle Aaron and admiring his universe's version of Spider-Man (Chris Pine) from afar. That all changes when a radioactive spider bits Miles and watches his timeline's version of Spider-Man be murdered by the sinister Kingpin (Liev Schrieber). This is all after the Kingpin tested his interdimensional super collider, bringing several Spider-People from other dimensions into Miles' universe. With the help of Peter B. Parker, Spider-Gwen, Peni Parker, Spider-Man Noir, and Spider-Ham, Miles can successfully hone his abilities to become New York's one and only Spider-Man.

In the following months, Miles enjoyed a successful yet lonely career as Spider-Man, having formed a close bond with Spider-Gwen, who has since returned to her own dimension. Unbeknownst to Miles, Gwen has been recruited by an inter-dimensional task force of Spider-People. Led by Spider-Man 2099, the goal of this group is to track and eliminate potential threats to other timelines from neighboring universes. Miles finds himself getting wrapped up in this conflict when The Spot, a former employee of the Alchemax corporation turned dimension-hopping mutant, decides to take vengeance upon Miles Morales. The reason? When Miles and his team destroyed the supercollider in the prior film, Spot was caught in the crossfire and turned into a disfigured monster. Now he's going to make good on that reputation by killing everything and everyone Miles loves.

The Spot's first target? Miles's father, Jefferson Davis. Miles knows he has to stop his new arch-nemesis. Still, Spider-Man 2099 will not allow it, stating that Miles would be disrupting a canon event - a situation that every Spider-Person in every dimension must experience. 2099 even tells Miles that he was never supposed to exist, as the spider that bit him wasn't even from his universe. Ignoring these warnings, Miles tries to go back home to stop The Spot, but instead, he finds himself trapped in an alternate reality called Dimension 42, the same reality that the spider that bit Miles came from. With no Spider-Man in this dimension, not only is Miles deceased Uncle Aaron still alive, but Earth 42's Miles has taken on the identity of the Prowler. With Miles now his evil alternate twin's prisoner, Gwen assembles all of their friends to save Miles and the rest of the Spider-Verse before the film hits us with the "To Be Continued" text.

Who is Making Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Expected to return as the trio of directors from Across the Spider-Verse to Beyond the Spider-Verse are animation legends Joaquim Dos Santos (The Legend of Korra), Kemp Powers (Soul), and Justin K. Thompson (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs). The film will also continue to be produced by animation juggernauts Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the minds behind Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The LEGO Movie, Clone High, and more. Lord and Miller will also write the film with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings screenwriter Dave Callaham. Daniel Pemberton (The Bad Guys) will also return to compose the film's electric score.

Are Any Other Spider-Man Projects in Development?

Sony has more than a few projects outside of the animated Spider-Verse. Their villain-verse continues with Kraven the Hunter, Venom 3, and El Muerte. Sony Pictures is also developing a Madame Web film starring Dakota Johnson. Finally, a fourth solo Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and set in the MCU is reportedly in development, though its production has stalled due to the Writer's Strike.