Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been one of the most successful films of the year, as audiences can't get enough of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and the journey he's going through in order to become the hero Brooklyn needs. And, while it had been previously reported that the third film in the series would arrive to the big screen early next year, that might no longer be the case. During a recent interview with ComicBook, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the producers behind the animated franchise, stated that the story they're trying to tell is the priority:

I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great, and we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit.

This is consistent with previous reports about the sequel not being ready to make its debut in theaters as originally planned. Some of the artists behind Across the Spider-Verse had previously expressed their discomfort with the working conditions surrounding the project, mentioning how the movie made its release date due to unreasonably long working hours and an immense amount of pressure from the studio. During the report, one of the artists involved with one of this summer's biggest blockbusters assured audiences that the third installment wouldn't premiere in March due to the amount of work it needed in order to be complete.

In Across the Spider-Verse, Miles has been enjoying his life as a masked superhero for quite some time, but he still feels like there's something missing. He feels lonely, and he wishes he could share his adventures with Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and the rest of the Spider-People from the multiverse. But after The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) makes his presence known in New York City, Miles may actually get what he wished for, with the villain's improvised plan involving severe damage to the entire multiverse. The former Alchemax scientist has to be stopped at any cost.

Miles' Journey Comes to An End

While The Spot is a very dangerous person that must be dealt with, that won't be the only problem Miles will have to face when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters. Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) believes that every Spider-Perso must go through fixed points in time in order to keep the multiverse stable. Calling these situations "canon events", the Spider-Man from the future is certain that the heroes don't have a choice, and that watching a police captain close to them pass away, or leaving the mantle behind for a little while are things that they simply can't escape. Perhaps Miles will prove him wrong. Beyond the Spider-Verse is (currently) scheduled to hit the big screen on March 29, 2024.

