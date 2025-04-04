Between unveiling the title for the MCU's fourth Spider-Man movie and reviving the Now You See Me franchise of all things, this year's CinemaCon event has so far offered a little magic for everybody, and that's especially true for fans of a very different kind of wall-crawler. After years of production setbacks and soul-crushing delays, Sony finally took to the stage and confirmed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's 2027 release date before releasing new footage and images from the upcoming film. The third and final installment in Phil Lord and Chris Miller's revolutionary Spider-Verse trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, has been hotly anticipated since that brutal cliffhanger at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the newest revelations out of Las Vegas disclose precisely how this cinematic finale is going to expand on the series' increasingly devastating tone.
'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Just Revealed Exactly How It's Going To Break My Heart
