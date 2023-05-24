Fans are excited to see all the different Spider-People writers and producers Phil Lord & Chris Miller managed to squeeze into Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, we should all prepare to see even more versions of the Webslinger in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. That’s because, during an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Lord and Miller revealed how the epic conclusion of their trilogy will feature even more Spider-People.

In 2018, Lord and Miller shattered everyone’s expectations by delivering the best Spider-Man movie to hit theaters. For starters, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a feast for the eyes while serving as an emotional origin story for Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore). In addition, Into the Spider-Verse taps into some actual multiverse madness to bring several Spider-People together, including Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

For the sequel, Lord and Miller are once again pushing the boundaries of superhero storytelling by having Gwen invite Miles to join a multiverse team of Spider-People. That’s the perfect excuse to pay homage to obscure iterations of Spider-Man, but also to show how wacky the multiverse can really be. That’s why, in Across the Spider-Verse’s trailers, we can already see hundreds of Spider-People, including Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, and Karan Soni’s Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still hasn’t premiered, but we are eager to see what surprises Lord and Miller saved to the trilogy's end. Fortunately, the creative duo seems determined to bring even more Spider-People to theaters. When asked about their plans for Beyond the Spider-Verse, Miller tells us they “saved several” Spider-People for the final. Lord also added, “You thought that you've seen every Spider-Person that you could imagine, but not every Spider-Person we can imagine.” The duo’s creativity has no end, and if the upcoming two movies prove to be as great as Into the Spider-Verse, Lord and Miller will have crafted the perfect superhero trilogy.

What’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduces the villain The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), who can create portals and travel between timelines. To stop this new threat, Miles will join forces with the Spider Society, a superteam formed by Spider-People from every dimension. However, when Miles is asked to sacrifice everything for the cause, the young Spider-Man comes at odds with Miguel O'Hara, starting a Spider-People civil war that’ll echo through the Multiverse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. Keep an eye out for our full interview with Lord and Miller.