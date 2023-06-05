Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Even though no one can argue that there aren’t enough Spider-people in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans of the original movie certainly missed three of them. Spider-Ham (voiced by John Mulaney), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and Spider-Noir (Nicolas Cage) were absent for most of the sequel, and even though we got a certain payoff by the end of Across the Spider-Verse, co-director Joaquim Dos Santos explained to Collider that it wasn’t always like that.

In a Q&A that happened after a Collider and IMAX screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Dos Santos told our Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that initially the idea was to feature more of the original team in this installment, but that ultimately one important element forced them to make a decision: Length. He stated:

"That was some stuff that was cut pretty early on, just for time. We knew part of the joy of Gwen getting the band back together was the promise that you'll see them more in the next one."

With a hefty runtime of 140 minutes and a whole multiverse of Spider-people to introduce, it’s inevitable that some things would end up on the cutting room floor. However, the original team wasn’t that broken apart since Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and especially Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) are both major players of Across the Spider-Verse. And, as De Santos mentioned, one of the final shots of the new movie makes it clear that the gang will be back together in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, with exciting new additions to the super-group.

There's a Lot to Unpack From Across the Spider-Verse Before We Go Beyond

Aside from Dos Santos, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is also directed by Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. The screenplay is by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who already said they saved even more Spider-people for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is slated to premiere in 2024. The story will see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his friends trying to reverse some events that shifted the different realities, as well as finding and defeating villain of the week The Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

Even though we’ll have to wait a while for Beyond the Spider-Verse, there’s plenty to dissect from Across the Spider-Verse, including Easter eggs, the movie’s connection with the MCU and the cinematic universe that Sony is also kicking off. You’ll also probably want to do multiple screenings to be able to take a look at every Spider-person depicted in the story and you’ll also probably hear a lot more about the movie, since it’s already an acclaimed 2023 title and it’s bound to be an early contender for the awards season in 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out in theaters everywhere now.