After grossing nearly $700 million at the worldwide box office on its way to earning a 95% score from critics and a 94% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cemented itself as one of the biggest hits of 2023. The third film in the trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, was initially slated for release earlier this year, but it has since been delayed several times before being removed from the slate entirely. Now, in yet another blow to fans who are anxiously awaiting the debut of the next Spider-Verse installment, Deadline reports that Sony has no plans to release the movie in 2025. This news comes not long after Across the Spider-Verse actor Jharrel Jerome said in an interview with ScreenRant that he hadn’t even begun recording voice lines yet.

It’s easy to tell that movies like Into and Across the Spider-Verse aren’t made overnight; that level of care and attention to detail only comes from countless hours of touchups, editing, and animating. However, it’s a bit confusing that Beyond the Spider-Verse was ever slated to release in 2024 in the first place with it being far enough behind schedule to warrant several years’ worth of delays. The cast and crew of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are also busy with other projects; writers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord recently completed production on Project Hail Mary, the adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel of the same name starring Ryan Gosling, and Hailee Steinfeld will next star alongside Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, from director Ryan Coogler. Shameik Moore also stars in The Gutter, the comedy available for purchase on Prime Video.

Where Are the ‘Spider-Verse’ Movies Streaming?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the second installment in the animated web-slinger trilogy, is streaming exclusively on Netflix, where it has been since late last year. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been without a streaming home for quite some time, but the film is available to purchase on VOD platforms like Prime Video or Apple TV+. There are currently no plans for Across the Spider-Verse to exit Netflix anytime soon, but a streaming home for Into the Spider-Verse has also not been announced, as fans continue to await its streaming debut.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse does not have a release date attached and isn’t expected to drop until 2026 at the earliest. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix.

