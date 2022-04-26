We have known for some time now that there are two sequels to the much beloved and acclaimed Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in development, with the follow-up to the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature having been previously announced to be titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Without a distinct name, the third film in this trilogy has simply been referred to as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, but now the first look at a possible name has finally been revealed. The name of the upcoming film is called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse​​​​​​.

The reveal comes from the Sony Panel at CinemaCon, where the film's producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller took to the panel stage to share the new work-in-progress title. The story of both films has very little known about them, with Across the Spider-Verse set to see the return of the hero of the original film Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he leaves his dimension to see the different realities that make up the Spider-Verse. He will be teaming up with returning friend Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) as well as newcomer Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099 who was teased in the original film's post-credit scene. The trio, as well as other allies, will need to come together to take down a powerful super-villain. Along with the reveal, there were 15 minutes of footage shown off for Across the Spider-Verse, which saw Miles, Miguel, and Gwen meeting with Issa Rae's character, Jessica Drew, on Earth 65 which sees the group engage in a battle and webbing up a helicopter falling from the sky.

With details being kept under wraps for the next film, the film set to follow has even fewer details known about it. The title hinting at going beyond the known Spider-Verse as it is known now will pique the interest of any fan and will definitely get the theory mill spinning. Both films recently suffered delays with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse set to release on October 7, 2022, with the newly named Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024.

Directors of Across the Spider-Verse are Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and will be joined by many returning members of the original film's production. Along with Lord and Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg return as producers with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham and Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on October 7, 2022, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024.

