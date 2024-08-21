The Big Picture 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' is deep in production and recording will start soon per Karan Soni.

Christopher Miller and Phil Lord's trilogy capper was pulled from Sony's schedule last year and could now be released in 2025.

Expect the return of Shameik Moore and other Spiders from 'Across the Spider-Verse' as well as new additions for the final battle.

Ever since Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was pulled from Sony's release schedule, any news on the final film of the animated superhero trilogy has all but dried up. Once set to release in March earlier this year, the delays amid the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes seemed to position the title for a 2025 release, though there's no confirmation of that yet. Now, however, we finally have an update that gives a sense of where things are in the process. In a recent interview with Times of India, Spider-Man India voice actor Karan Soni revealed that the film is deep in production and that "We're going to start recording for that one in a few months which I'm so excited about."

Animation is a tricky medium to gauge given the immense amount of work it takes to create, especially for something as detailed and visually stunning as the Spider-Verse films. Sony hasn't escaped controversy in that regard either, as reports from animators on Across the Spider-Verse alleged "unsustainable working conditions" aboard the project, indicating a lengthier process would be needed for Beyond. "It’s animation, so it’s different and takes a long time," Soni commented in the interview. "We’ll see when it’s ready and when it ends up coming out, but, I’m really excited." Even if things are drawing out more than hoped, it's some positive momentum for a film that has largely kept in the dark since its delay and could still make a 2025 release possible.

Beyond the Spider-Verse has a lot to live up to as it will send off this iteration of Miles Morales after an Oscar-winning first installment and a wildly acclaimed sequel that scored a Certified Fresh 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% Verified Hot rating from audiences. It's set to pick up directly where Across the Spider-Verse left off as Miles (Shameik Moore) was captured in Earth-42 by another version of his late uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) and himself who, instead of becoming Spider-Man like he was supposed to, takes on the guise of the Prowler. Meanwhile, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) begins wreaking havoc in his homeworld, leaving Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and her Spider allies in a race to save Miles before it's too late.

Who Will Appear in 'Beyond the Spider-Verse'?

Close

Fresh off of reprising his role as Dopinder in the box office history maker Deadpool & Wolverine, Soni will be among the returning cast members as Spider-Man India, aka Pavitr Prabhakar. He'll be one of the Spiders joining Gwen for the final battle, alongside Spider-Byte (Amandla Stenberg), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and the returning trio from the first film, Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), Spider-Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). The main cast of Across the Spider-Verse are all likely to return for the finale, including Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, and Brian Tyree Henry as Miles's father Jefferson, among others.

Christopher Miller and Phil Lord have also previously confirmed that even more Spiders will appear throughout Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Whenever it releases, it's certain to be one of the biggest films of that year given the overwhelming success of its predecessors. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates about the animated film and visit our helpful guide here for everything we know so far.