One of Marvel’s biggest superheroes will always be Spider-Man. The wall-crawler has been in some of the biggest films of the last two decades and the character just debuted again in the new hit animated series on Disney+, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Spidey has seen an endless wave of new merchandise. And one of the biggest contributors to this has been Hasbro with their Marvel Legends series. Whether it be new comic book figures or pieces based on the critically-acclaimed Spider-Verse franchise, Spider-Man collectors have been eating well. Now, Hasbro has returned with their latest Spider-Man figures based on Sony and Insomniac Games, Spider-Man 2.

As part of Hasbo’s Marvel Legends “Gamerverse” line, there are six new figures based on the beloved 2023 sequel. These six-inch figures include five versions of Spider-Man. This would be Peter Parker’s Black and Anti-Venom Suits alongside Miles Morales’ Upgraded, Boricua, and Brooklyn 2099 Suits. The final figure in this wave is Felicia Harding’s villainous Black Cat. For both Spider-Men, these are based on alternate costumes you can unlock in Spider-Man 2. These now join Peter and Miles’ main suits in the Marvel Legends Gamerverse collection.

What Is ‘Spider-Man 2’ About?